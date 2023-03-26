The Challenge: Ride or Dies brought fans a group of impressive new rookies, including the duo of Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser.

Throughout the season, they survived test after test, enduring eliminations to remain in the game and ultimately reaching the final.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Olivia had a slingshot backfire, causing a golf ball to hit her directly in the face, resulting in an ambulance trip to the hospital.

With Olivia’s brutal injury– her face was broken in multiple places, she and Horacio were out of the final and their chance to conquer The Challenge as rookies.

Olivia appears to have healed nicely from her injuries, which could indicate she’s ready to face MTV’s competition series for another season.

During the offseason, the former Love Island USA 3 winner recently shared a sizzling set of photos featuring Shein as she wore a unique colorful printed bodysuit at the Ultra Music Festival.

Olivia Kaiser models for Shein partnership at Ultra Music Festival

Taking to her official Instagram, Olivia slayed with a series of colorful images as she rocked the unique Shein bodysuit. The former Challenge rookie had quite the look, with long braided extensions that appeared red as she stood in wild settings complete with neon lights and the Shein name.

Olivia presented multiple images from different areas, with the first several showing sideways poses as she held a serious gaze and pressed her hands against a lit-up purple wall with Shein written in bright white letters.

In an additional shot, Olivia holds just one hand against a wall as she stares intently at the camera. Her jaw-dropping outfit includes a pair of black low-tops and shades atop her head.

Various accessories include dangling hoop earrings and rings visible on her fingers. In another image, she’s standing outside a 360-degree camera booth with a bright smile.

A video clip is the final part of Olivia’s carousel post, as she stands inside the 360-degree camera booth and gives an all-around perspective of herself having fun in the stunning Shein bodysuit from all angles.

She didn’t reveal the specific bodysuit but directed her fans and followers toward their site to get a special discount using her code.

“Better come up here and get you one of these…. it’s @sheinofficial babyyyy💜 #SHEINxUltra Use ITSOLIVIA for 15% off your order on @shein_us! @ultra#SHEINpartner P.s. if you ever lose me I’ll be at the DJ booth mixing it up🤪,” she wrote in her playful caption.

Ultra is taking place in Miami, Florida, this weekend. Some of the major performers listed for the massive lineup at the festival include David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, M.I.A., and Marshmello.

It’s unknown how much Olivia makes for her Shein partnership, but based on presenting a code with her name, she likely earns considerable commissions from any orders using that code.

Challenge stars react to Olivia’s Shein modeling at Ultra

Olivia’s sizzling Shein post from the Ultra Music Festival had collected over 12,000 likes and 180-plus comments, some of which were from fellow stars of The Challenge.

“STOP IT RIGHT NOW😍,” her Ride or Dies castmate Tommy Bracco wrote.

“You at Ultra??” MTV OG Nehemiah Clark asked.

“Wear this your first elimination on 39,” wrote The Godfather Mark Long.

Challenge stars react to Olivia’s Shein photos. Pic credit: @oliviaannkaiser/Instagram

As of this writing, it’s unknown if Olivia is part of the next season of The Challenge. However, Monsters and Critics recently reported that Season 39 availability calls were going out. There’s also The Challenge: USA 2, which could include MTV stars from The CHallenge alongside CBS reality TV stars.

Olivia’s both CBS and MTV, so she would easily qualify as a cast member, and fans would love to see her return for another chance to win it all early in her Challenge career!

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.