The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo gushes she’s ‘beyond happy’ after big date with Horacio Gutierrez

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez began dating on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, and their love story continues to flourish.

The former finalists will appear as castmates for a third straight season as they participate in MTV’s Battle of the Eras.

They’ll both be part of the Era 4 team and, based on the other three teams, will have their work cut out for them if they want to stick around in the competition.

Among their potential opponents during Season 40 are former winners, including Rachel Robinson, Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Tori Deal.

Away from filming, Hoarcio and Nurys continue to participate in and attend various events away from the show together, including podcast appearances or fan meet and greets.

According to Nurys, she was “beyond happy” about a recent date with her man as they attended a big event in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nurys is ‘beyond happy’ after her latest date with Horacio

Taking to Instagram, Nurys shared a carousel post of photos featuring herself, Horacio, and others. The Challenge stars appear in the first photo from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

While it’s typically the home stadium for the NFL team, it became the venue for this year’s WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night. Based on Nurys’ caption, Challenge Mania host Scott Yager invited her and Horacio to attend the big professional wrestling event.

“Knowing me is knowing how much I loved and grew up watching @WWE with my brothers so of course when @scottofyager invited me, I had to make sure to bring my brothers for their birthdays! Such a full circle moment,” Nurys said in part of her caption.

According to her caption, she also met WWE star Grayson Waller during the event. While Waller wasn’t in any matches, he participated in an in-ring segment featuring former Challenge star-turned-WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and musician Jelly Roll.

“Of course I fan girled HARD seeing Roman Reigns and Randy Ortons! Last night was such a great night, the little girl in me is beyond happy,” Nurys wrote in the caption.

In addition to photos of herself and Horacio, she shared several videos of in-ring action from the event and a photo with Grayson Waller.

Nurys reflected on falling in love with Horacio on The Challenge

Several months ago, Nurys and Horacio shared a selfie of their smiling faces on Instagram. Nurys also posted a message recalling when they fell in love.

“Can’t believe that this time last year I was falling in love with you in the challenge house ♥️ @horaciogutierrezjr,” Nurys captioned her photo.

While the two were first castmates on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, both had other showmances. Early in the season, Nurys was part of a love triangle that featured Love Island star Johnny Middlebrooks and his teammate, Ravyn Rochelle.

When Johnny and Ravyn got eliminated from the show, Nurys explored a showmance or hookup with Jordan Wiseley, which drew the ire of Jordan’s ex-fiancee, Tori, during the game. Nurys seemingly explored a relationship with Johnny again away from the show and seemed to remain amicable with Jordan.

During Ride or Dies, Horacio explored a showmance briefly with Laurel Stucky but ultimately ended things when he told her there was someone away from the show he’d been dating.

When Nurys appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, she and Horacio developed a spark of interest in one another they hadn’t realized during their previous season.

The couple became an ongoing storyline through Season 39, all the way until Nurys eliminated Horacio and his friend Kyland Young right before the final.

It made for an emotional moment during their journey, and they’ve continued dating past the show, much like other Challenge power couples that are still going strong. Fans will see what happens next in their love story on Season 40.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14, at 8/7c on MTV.