The Challenge: Australia winner Kiki Morris looked incredible as she shared several sizzling snaps of herself from beautiful Ibiza, Spain.

Kiki, 35, is also a former star of The Bachelor Australia 4. She’s now competing on The Challenge: World Championship as one of Australia’s MVPs alongside MTV legend Darrell Taylor.

Kiki donned a lacy black bra and matching panties with thin straps on her hips for her recent carousel post. She added to her stunning lingerie look with thigh-high stockings visible in the photos and had her gorgeous locks flowing down her back and past her chest.

She captured three photos in her captivating undergarments, with the first showing her holding her phone and keeping an arm stretched above to steady herself. Kiki wore dark lashes and brows and eye-catching lipstick.

Also visible in her shots were several tattoos, a thin necklace, and a sparkly ring on one finger. She struck a pose in front of the shower in a bathroom for her pics, with the last image showing more of her legs and stockings.

“How else do you get your man to leave the gym and come home? #thisttraps,” Kiki wrote in her humorous caption.

In addition to the caption, the fit blonde beauty included hashtags such as #blondemodel, #fitmotivation, #mirrorselfie, #goodvibes, and #healthylifestyle.

Kiki Morris moved to Ibiza with her boyfriend and got engaged

In December, Kiki was one of two winners of The Challenge: Australia, with the other being Troy Cullen. They each won 100,000 Australian dollars for completing the final ahead of the others.

An MSN report indicated Kiki moved to Spain with her boyfriend after winning the Australian Challenge show. The move also came after an engagement. She’s currently engaged to Jorge Darek, a Spanish fitness model.

The couple decided to move to Ibiza, Spain, and are focusing on creating specific types of content to captivate fans for a subscriber-based platform. According to an Instagram post that Kiki shared earlier this week, she’s only been living in Spain for a week but seems to be loving it so far.

She previously appeared in The Bachelor: Australia in a love triangle with Ciarran Stott. She later appeared on the spinoff, The Bachelor in Paradise Australia. Per MSN’s report, Kiki has also had cosmetic surgery, including breast augmentation surgery in 2016 and Botox injections to reshape her jawline in 2017.

Viewers are now seeing her appear in Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: World Championship. In the first episode, she was sent into elimination by the show’s other MVPs and defeated Argetina’s Claudia Albertario in a Pole Wrestle elimination.

With the win, Kiki returned to join the rest of the cast, and shortly after, each MVP got to choose a Legends partner to work with for the season. Kiki chose Darrell, joking that they both like red wine, so things might go “downhill from here.” However, Darrell seemed impressed by her performance as she won her elimination event 3-0 in an aggressive and fired-up fashion.

Kiki promotes The Ibiza Lifestyle

Through a link in her Instagram bio, Kiki is promoting several things, including her official Twitter and The Ibiza Lifestyle. The latter offers travelers various services, including luxury villas with “breathtaking views,” a professional in-house staff, and furnishings.

The Ibiza Lifestyle also offers travelers looking for other experiences while in Ibiza. Those include yacht charters, day clubs, nightclubs, and exquisite dining experiences.

They also indicate on their official website that they offer VIP concierge services where they’ll plan a traveler’s entire Ibiza trip. That includes flights, where they stay, where they dine, and where they enjoy the nightlife.

Kiki hasn’t shared what her association is with The Ibiza Lifestyle. Still, with an Instagram following approaching 100,000 followers, she may receive some affiliate commission for those she directs to the service.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.