The Challenge’s KellyAnne Judd says she’s received no calls for MTV show since returning for spinoffs

After years away from reality TV, including The Challenge, KellyAnne Judd returned as part of the epic cast of All Stars Season 1.

She reached the final in that return season, finishing in a tie as the top woman competing alongside Jonna Mannion. However, only one winner, Yes Duffy, received the show’s prize money.

KellyAnne would return for All Stars 3, where she was eliminated ahead of the final amid drama in the house from the Treehouse Alliance.

However, her return for The Challenge: World Championship had a considerable impact, with many viewers proclaiming her as the MVP of the season in terms of her entertainment value and gameplay.

With that in mind, one might think that MTV is begging KellyAnne to return for the flagship show, as other OG veterans have done recently, including Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

KellyAnne said that’s surprisingly not the case, as she recently spoke about not getting calls and how she might perform on MTV’s show now.

KellyAnne Judd hasn’t been considered for MTV’s The Challenge

While appearing on the Mike Lewis Podcast, KellyAnne was asked whether she’d received any interest from MTV’s producers or casting people since her return for two seasons of All Stars and the Championship spinoff.

“No, they have not even brought up to me that they would consider having me back on the flagship show,” KellyAnne said, adding, “Which is interesting. I would have thought maybe I would have got the initial phone call, but maybe they’ve heard my podcasts. I’ve always said every single time, ‘I will not do a flagship show.’ I just won’t do it.”

KellyAnne agreed that filming for the flagship is too long compared to the spinoff seasons she’s recently appeared on. Lewis also mentioned how the numbers could immediately be against her if she showed up for a new season of MTV’s The Challenge, although she believed things might not be so bad.

“I mean, I don’t know. It depends on what the show is. If I’m working with people like Bananas, like Bananas is my partner, then no. Or if Tori [Deal] is my partner somehow. Wink wink, I’d love that,” she said.

With The Challenge: World Championship on Paramount Plus, KellyAnne made early waves as she confronted her friend Jonna over her loyalty.

Later, KellyAnne orchestrated one of the most talked about moves of the season, resulting in Johnny Bananas and his teammate, Justine Ndiba, going into elimination and getting sent home.

That alone got viewers talking and rooting for the OG, so one might think she’d receive at least a call for the MTV show.

KellyAnne says ‘new kids’ on MTV’s The Challenge see her value

When speaking about a potential jump back to the flagship show, KellyAnne said she’s mostly cool with many of the “new kids” on the show.

“I think people really see like, ‘Hey, she’s a strong competitor. She understands the game. She’s been around and done this a lot,’ and I don’t f**k people over. So people like to work with me because they know that they can trust me,” she said.

She gave no specific names but liked Tori and Jordan Wiseley based on her other comments. Other newer MTV cast members in The Challenge: World Championship with KellyAnne included Nelson Thomas, Amber Borzotra, Kaycee Clark, and Theo Campbell.

KellyAnne admitted she had to figure out how Jordan communicates his opinions because she initially “butted heads” with him on All Stars 3. However, she felt they got along much better during the World Championship show.

“I have talked with a lot of people from the flagship show, and I know that they would like to work with me because they know they could trust me,” KellyAnne said, mentioning newer cast might be more likely to vote in Jonna or Wes Bergmann due to their shady gameplay.

While it seems unlikely she’ll make that return to the MTV show, fans are hoping to see KellyAnne back again for another spinoff in the future, so she can perhaps add Challenge champion to her list of achievements.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres on CBS on Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c.