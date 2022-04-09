The Challenge’s KellyAnne Judd and Jisela Delgado share cheeky bikini pics from Manhattan Beach

KellyAnne Judd and Jisela Delgado were castmates on The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

Two of The Challenge OGs recently reunited for some fun in the sun at beautiful Manhattan Beach in California.

KellyAnne Judd and Jisela Delgado got to hang out together and enjoy the cool ocean water while also showing off their swimsuits, curves, and physiques.

The Challenge: All Stars finalists shared photos from the trip as they modeled white bikinis and received plenty of admiration from other Challenge stars and fans.

KellyAnne and Jisela enjoy Manhattan Beach time together

Fans who watched the debut season of The Challenge: All Stars saw KellyAnne Judd and Jisela Delgado amongst the returning MTV stars. Both women reached the finals, with KellyAnne finishing in a tie for first place amongst the women with Jonna Mannion.

Jisela suffered a tough leg injury just ahead of the final, and then she and her partner Derrick Kosinski had that mishap in the canoe they were trying to steer properly. That resulted in them being purged after the first leg of the final.

Fast forward to April 2022, and the duo recently reunited to bask in the sun’s warmth and the cool ocean waters of Manhattan Beach.

KellyAnne shared a photo on her official Instagram of the duo sitting in the sand with their backs to the camera. They wore white bikinis showing off plenty of skin, with KellyAnne revealing her shredded back and Jisela’s back tattoo also prominent. Based on their facial expressions, the two Challenge OGs seemed to be enjoying the moment.

“You know those people who make it easy to have fun when you’re around them.. enter Jisela,” KellyAnne said in her sweet caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jisela also posted a solo shot to her official Instagram, as she gives an even cheekier pose, smiling while kneeling in the magnificent ocean waters.

“Even if I have to crawl on my hands and knees I will return to the ocean that beckons me,” Jisela put in her caption to recognize her need to be at the beach.

Challenge stars and fans react to Jisela and KellyAnne’s photos

With bikini images rarely arriving from The Challenge OGs, it brought fans, castmates, and other Challenge cast members into the comments to show some love.

“Aww I love this! Two of my favs ❤️,” their castmate Trishelle Cannatella wrote.

Pic credit: @kellyannejudd/Instagram

Beth Stolarczyk showed some love on Jisela’s image, telling her castmate she’s “shining bright.”

Pic credit: @withlovejisela/Instagram

Two-time Challenge winner Ashley Mitchell has shared plenty of pics from various beaches as she models bikinis or swimsuits. She left a series of emojis to recognize her fellow Challenge star’s beach selfie.

Pic credit: @withlovejisela/Instagram

Fans also showed love and admiration for KellyAnne’s “super stunning” photo from the beach.

Pic credit: @kellyannejudd/Instagram

Pic credit: @withlovejisela/Instagram

Another fan remarked that the water must be freezing right now, which KellyAnne agreed with but said it felt refreshing due to the recent warm weather in California.

Pic credit: @kellyannejudd/Instagram

While KellyAnne and Jisela were prominent cast members in the first season of The Challenge: All Stars, neither of the MTV OGs returned for Season 2, where castmate Jonna Mannion was crowned champion alongside M.J. Garrett.

There’s a third season of All Stars on the way, and fans are hoping that maybe they’ll see more of the first season’s OGs return for another shot at the final!

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.