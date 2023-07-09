The Challenge’s Kam Williams appears in summer swimsuit photo as fans demand MTV show bring her back

Kam Williams, also known as “Killa Kam” during her days on MTV’s The Challenge, had fans in a frenzy with a recent swimsuit photo.

The 28-year-old multi-time finalist appeared in a curve-accentuating white one-piece with a gold or tan trim along its edges.

In the photo, possibly a throwback from a previous season of The Challenge, Kam struck a pose in a gorgeous pool with one hand behind her dark locks.

A swipe to the next photo on @thechallenge’s Instagram post revealed her castmate from many seasons, Cory Wharton, shirtless and also enjoying a dip in a pool.

“Pool days are the best days,” read the caption, which included a happy face with sunglasses emoji.

As one might expect, the latest series of images on The Challenge’s social media brought forth plenty of interesting comments and feedback.

Fans want to see Kam and Cory back on The Challenge

A slew of comments arrived for Kam and Cory, as fans demanded that both be featured again in MTV’s competition series.

“Oh look at that, two favorites that we’d love to see back on the show,” one commenter wrote.

“Bring them both back asap! Both deserve a W!” another individual commented.

“Killa Cam! I’m waiting on her…,” yet another commenter said.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

At least one commenter suggested that Kam and Cory were the “real winners of Double Agents.” However, the season finale revealed that Chris “CT” Tamburello and Amber Borzotra reached the finish point atop the mountain ahead of them, ultimately splitting $1 million in prize money.

Will Kam or Cory be featured in any upcoming seasons of The Challenge?

The last time viewers saw Kam was in her Double Agents season, where she appeared alongside her then-boyfriend, (now-fiance) Leroy Garrett, and they reached the final due to their clever gameplay and ability to win eliminations.

Cory was Kam’s teammate for the final, while Leroy teamed up with his former Real World: Las Vegas castmate, Nany Gonzalez. They finished third in what Leroy shared was his last season on MTV’s show.

He and Kam went on to take their relationship to the next level. Leroy proposed to Kam, and the couple welcomed their first child, son Kingston Lee Garrett, in May 2022.

Despite finishing as runner-ups to CT and Amber, Cory and Kam claimed $50,000 in second-place prize money for their finish in Double Agents. It was Cory’s fourth time in a final.

The 32-year-old returned for Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, and lasted until Episode 13, where rookie competitor Logan Sampedro eliminated him. Following that season, Cory shared he would take a break from MTV’s show to spend time with his girlfriend and kids and pursue other interests.

During that Challenge break, Cory filmed for MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which features his current girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, who is the mother of his youngest child. Cory also has two kids with his ex, Cheyenne Floyd, who regularly appears in MTV’s Teen Mom shows.

So where might Cory and Kam appear next? As of this writing, there are no confirmed returns to the reality TV competition franchise for either.

A second season of The Challenge: USA is next on the schedule for fans of the franchise and will air on CBS in August. As of this report, there has yet to be a trailer or cast announcement made.

Additionally, MTV’s Season 39 is filming overseas, while Paramount+ All Stars 4 is rumored to have filmed months ago, with a winner or winners crowned. It’s entirely possible that these Challenge icons could pop up in one or more of these upcoming seasons.

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres on Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.