The Challenge’s Gabby Allen poses in cheeky swimsuit photos for artistic shoot at Hotel Chalet al Foss

The Challenge: Double Agents competitor Gabby Allen has shared another stunning set of photos, in which her physique wowed her many fans and followers.

Known for keeping up with her physical fitness, the Ex on the Beach star bared some skin again, this time posing in a one-piece swimsuit to give admirers a series of artistic images.

That prompted many people to react, including numerous fans and another former Challenge star who showed her appreciation for Gabby’s body of work.

Gabby Allen poses at Hotel Chalet al Foss

A few weeks ago, Gabby Allen posed in a thong bikini for photos at Hotel Chalet al Foss, a fancy resort located right near Vermigilio, Italy. The images were part of a birthday getaway with boyfriend Brandon Myers.

This past week she shared a few more images from the resort, this time as she wore a black one-piece thong swimsuit, which showed off her chiseled back, backside, and legs.

In the series of photos, Gabby is lying against some exquisite glowing white artwork as she shows her fit self to viewers. One pose has her lying face down, with two other pics featuring her lying on her side for different views.

All three images give strong evidence to suggest that Gabby’s been no slouch when it comes to keeping up her workout routines.

The former Double Agents rookie simply captioned it with a fairy emoji to represent her look in the images.

Fans and followers admire Gabby’s photo series

Gabby’s latest photo series caused another stir, as the Instagram post received nearly 26,000 Likes and numerous comments. That included former Challenge star Georgia Harrison leaving a quick comment for her fellow UK reality TV star.

“Wow your my darling angelllllll ❤️” Gabby’s boyfriend Brandon commented.

A fan of Gabby’s work called it “art” and complimented her muscles that are on display in the photos.

One admirer praised Gabby’s “sheer beauty” as they commented that all her “hard work has paid off” in terms of her fitness.

“You are just so beautiful and strong ! Just wow perfection 😍❤️,” another individual commented on Gabby’s pics.

“All of your muscle definition 😮😍,” an admirer commented regarding Gabby’s fit look in the one-piece.

Gabby, 30, appeared in just one season of MTV’s The Challenge so far, Double Agents. She found herself teamed up with former wrestler Lio Rush early on as part of the agents theme, but due to his departure after several episodes, she would become Devin Walker’s partner by default.

After Devin got eliminated, her final teammate was Cory Wharton. However, Gabby was sent home via elimination by veteran Nany Gonzalez in Episode 13.

She didn’t return for the follow-up season, Spies, Lies & Allies, and hasn’t indicated much interest in returning on her social media. However, Season 38 is still months away from filming, and it’s unknown which cast members have agreed to appear in the next MTV season.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on MTV.