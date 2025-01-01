The Challenge’s Emanuel Neagu says his year featured a ‘blessing and a curse’ he didn’t see coming

The past year featured many high points for Emanuel Neagu, who claimed his first-ever win in his second season of The Challenge and discovered his soulmate.

After showing dominance throughout most of his debut on Ride or Dies, the Survivor Romania star avoided eliminations throughout Battle For a New Champion and then defeated his opponents in the final.

While that was a significant victory for Emanuel, fans of The Challenge backed runner-up Nurys Mateo due to her enduring multiple eliminations to reach the final.

The backlash against Emanuel spilled from online to podcasts, including Zach Nichols calling out the Season 39 winner for “cheating.”

The Battle For a New Champion winner didn’t return as part of Era 4 in Season 40 but discovered love in his life away from the show, which he considered among his blessings.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a recent social media post, Emanuel shared that something occurred at the end of 2024, which he called a “curse” that he hadn’t seen coming.

Emanuel speaks about a ‘curse’ he’s facing to end the year

On Instagram, Emanuel shared a carousel post highlighting his past year’s blessings, which included his big win on The Challenge.

“After winning season 39 of @thechallenge becoming the first European Champion of the show , 2024 was promised to be my best year yet,” Emanuel’s caption said.

“Through ups and downs I can only call myself blessed that I got to help my family and friends and I can not be more happy&grateful for it,” he wrote.

He also said he found his soulmate this year, whom he could settle with and start a family.

“The curse it’s something I didn’t see coming and just closed my year but I’m not ready to share it yet. I just know that I have always turned every curse into a blessing and that’s what I will do,” he said in the cryptic message.

He closed his caption with “2025 – a curse into a blessing.”

At the Season 39 reunion, Nurys claimed that Emanuel cheated off fellow finalist Colleen Schneider’s puzzle so that he could advance past a checkpoint. In addition, Emanuel admitted to some cheating by hooking up with castmates while filming for The Challenge, as he had a girlfriend off the show.

Based on Instagram posts, Emanuel is now dating Melissa Ann Barlow. In her Instagram bio, she lists herself as a dancer from Los Angeles, California. She also founded and created Baddie Language, a heels class in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram Story post, Emanuel called her the “mother of my future kids,” which shows he’s pretty smitten with his girlfriend.

The Challenge’s Emanuel Neagu shared an Instagram Story slide about his girlfriend. Pic credit: @emanuel.neagu/Instagram

Many Challenge fans believed Emanuel wasn’t Season 39’s winner

Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, featured a unique format in that all its cast members had never won The Challenge. Only a handful of individuals, including Melissa Reeves, Olivia Kaiser, and Horacio Gutierrez, had even competed in a final on MTV’s competition show.

During the season, a strong alliance featured Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald as its leaders, and they had many allies. Emanuel became one of the prominent members of that alliance, which kept him safe from ever going into any eliminations.

Meanwhile, other players not associated with the alliance got sent into multiple eliminations. They included Horacio, Nurys, and Kyland Young.

Ultimately, Nurys defeated her showmance, Horacio, and their friend, Kyland, in a three-way elimination just before the final. During the final, Nurys had to compete in another elimination, defeating castmate Moriah Jadea.

Emanuel crossed the finish line first, with Nurys finishing in second place. They both received prize money, but the format crowned only one winner: Emanuel. He received $253,000 and the title of Challenge champion.

While Nurys, Horacio, and Kyland returned as part of the Era 4 team for The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, Emanuel was absent from the lineup. While some fans were happy about this, others were surprised he wasn’t part of the show.

Despite the unknown “curse” he mentioned, he seems content in his life. One must wonder if Emanuel has finished his Challenge career after winning a season and receiving so much backlash from the fans or if he plans to return to attempt more wins.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres Wednesday, January 29 at 8/7c on MTV.