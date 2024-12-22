The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello shares why she wouldn’t partner with Paulie Calafiore on a ‘pairs’ season

Cara Maria Sorbello is coming off her exciting return to The Challenge, with appearances in the All Stars 4 spin-off and MTV’s Battle For a New Champion and Battle of the Eras.

On All Stars 4, she feuded with her familiar rival, Laurel Stucky, and won several eliminations against top competitors to reach yet another final.

While she didn’t defeat Laurel in the final, she proved she’s still one of the show’s best competitors and joined the epic Season 40 cast.

Season 40 showed her impressive abilities, too, as Cara nearly became one of the eight finalists. However, former rival-turned-friend Tori Deal defeated her in a nighttime water elimination just before TJ Lavin’s final.

Cara is likely not done with the show just yet. She recently revealed who she would team up with if she returned for a “pairs” season.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Surprisingly, she explained why she would not want to partner up with her showmance-turned-boyfriend Paulie Calafiore.

Cara shared why she wouldn’t want to team with Paulie for a ‘pairs’ format

During a Golden Derby interview, Cara was asked about her top picks for men and women she’d team with for a “pairs” season of The Challenge. Cara asked the interviewer several times who he thought.

He told her, “Paulie,” although Cara quickly explained why she might not want to team up with him.

“I always say this, and we argue back and forth. He thinks we’d be a great team because of what he was able to do with Natalie [Negrotti]. I like the idea of us being on separate teams because then there’s double of you looking out for the other person,” she said.

Cara explained that during a previous season, War of the Worlds, she partnered with Theo Campbell, while Paulie had a different partner, “Ninja” Natalie Duran. The same was true during Final Reckoning, when Cara teamed up with Marie Roda, and Paulie teamed up with Natalie.

“Every single partner I’ve had, I’ve been blessed to have the best partners ever,” Cara told the interview.

She listed Theo, Darrell Taylor, and Chris “CT” Tamburello among those former teammates on The Challenge. Cara also called her win with her cousin Jamie on Battle of the Bloodlines one of her most memorable moments during MTV’s competition series.

Regarding the men’s finalists in Season 40, Cara said she was rooting for her castmate Derek Chavez to win the final.

Cara also had a surprising pick for her potential women’s partner

Cara had to think before answering which woman she’d want to partner with for a pairs season.

After several moments, she said Jenny West would be great because she is good at endurance and puzzles. However, Cara said she and Jenny wouldn’t have much political pull within the game.

After more thought, Cara finally said she and Tori would make a great team following their Season 40 elimination battle.

“Why am I kidding? Tori,” she said, adding, “I think that’d be a crazy team.”

The interviewer asked why everyone seemed to love Rachel Robinson. He mentioned that Cara gave Rachel five Karma Points, the most she could award a castmate.

“She’s Era 1. She’s OG. She’s been the staple [and] the platform of what the show is built on. She’s OG Rachel, duh. And she’s really, really good, sneakily so, [with] politics and strategy,” Cara shared.

She said she was rooting for any of the four women in the final since they “all deserved to be there.”

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.