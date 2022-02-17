The Challenge’s Britni Thornton wows with skimpy lingerie photos, including Valentine’s Day pic

Britni Thornton during The Challenge: Final Reckoning season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Britni Thornton, who appeared in three seasons of The Challenge, recently stirred up fans and castmates online with several skimpy lingerie photos.

The former Are You The One? 3 star has been away from MTV’s competition series for several years now but still manages to post provocative images on her social media.

Among the latest were a special Valentine’s Day photo featuring red lingerie and another in which she playfully posted with a giant teddy bear, prompting plenty of reactions from followers and castmates.

Britni Thornton shares skimpy lingerie pics

This past Monday was Valentine’s Day, and love was in the air for many people. Britni Thornton, who last appeared on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, shared an attention-grabbing photo of herself wearing red lingerie as she poses across a fancy bathtub.

Britni tagged the photo with The loop inn Hotel in Avenel, New Jersey, with Mandaline Photography credited for taking the picture.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, ya filthy muggles,” Britni captured her sizzling photo with.

She shared another image from Pooh Bear’s House on Thursday. This time around, Britni’s lingerie was barely visible in the photo as she hugged a giant teddy bear, showing off plenty of leg and a captivating grin.

Mandaline Photography also received credit, as they expertly captured Britni’s stunning look in each of her photos.

Fans and castmates react to Britni’s sizzling photos

Both of Britni’s photos brought in many reactions from followers and fans. Several also arrived from former castmates from MTV’s The Challenge.

Her Final Reckoning castmate Natalie Negrotti left comments on both of Britni’s pics, including a “So incredible whatttttt” on her Valentine’s Day post.

“Lawd,” former castmate Jemmye Carroll commented on Britni’s red lingerie pic with a fire emoji.

Fans also showed their admiration for Britni on both of her Instagram images, including complimenting her as “drop dead gorgeous.”

“Stunning 😍 obsessed with youuuuu and your makeup 🔥🤍🤍🤍,” a fan commented on Britni’s Pooh Bear photo.

Another fan told Britni that her posts have been “too hot” on the Gram lately.

Both of Britni’s posts refer her followers or fans to head over to the link in her Instagram bio, which is for her official OnlyFans page. Many of The Challenge stars joined the platform in the past year, including Spies, Lies & Allies stars Tori Deal, Amber Borzotra, Ashley Mitchell, and Amanda Garcia.

Britni, 30, last appeared in Final Reckoning in 2018. She teamed up with her former AYTO castmate, ex-boyfriend Chuck Mowery, but the duo got eliminated early in the season. Before that, viewers saw Britni on the Vendettas and Dirty 30 seasons of The Challenge. She hasn’t returned since Final Reckoning, and it’s unclear if she will be back in the future.

In the meantime, fans can keep up with Britni and her various adventures on her official Instagram account.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022. The Challenge All Stars 3 arrives May 11 on Paramount Plus.