The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell uses thirst trap bikini photo to bring awareness to gun control topic

Ashley Mitchell during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is doing her best to stir up the conversation about gun control following the recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

The two-time Challenge champion shared numerous social media posts addressing her thoughts on the issue and then shared several bikini photos.

This weekend, she returned to social media to re-share one of those bikini images while also commenting about the gun control issue as she tried to raise awareness and stir up the conversation.

Ashley shares ‘thirst trap’ with comment about AR-15s

On Saturday, The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell uploaded a photo of herself in a stunning bright pink bikini while in Panama City. In the picture, she rose out of a pool at a hotel, giving a cheeky view along with her chiseled and tanned back.

She’d previously shared the photo as a series of images which she referred to as “T&A” on Instagram.

However, this time she had a caption related to current issues within the United States, mentioning her thoughts about those who seem adamant about keeping specific weapons legally obtainable for citizens.

“Hopping out this pool real quick to smack you for fighting to keep ar15s,” she wrote.

"Hopping out this pool real quick to smack you for fighting to keep ar15s," she wrote.

Ashley became active on her Instagram this past week, sharing several posts about mass shootings and gun control after the tragic incident in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old male shooter killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, leading to many people voicing their opinions about what could reduce mass shootings in the United States.

According to a CNN report, the suspect in the Uvalde shooting had purchased two AR-15 style rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition legally on his 18th birthday, just a week before the shooting.

Just ten days before the tragic shooting in Uvalde, an 18-year-old suspect shot and killed 10 Black people at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, New York. The New York Daily News reported that the suspect passed a background check before purchasing the Bushmaster XR-15, the AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle he used in the shooting.

In one of her Instagram Story videos, Ashley said she had people telling her to leave the country if she didn’t like how things were and revealed she had already done so, as she’s currently living in Costa Rica.

Fans and critics react to Ashley’s ‘thirsty trap’ post

With Ashley’s latest post came comments admiring The Challenge star, but others criticizing her views on gun control.

One fan on Twitter praised Ashley for her back and “bum,” saying, “Nice work in the gym, Ashley!!” However, Ashley replied, indicating she really hadn’t been to the gym much and had been fighting her depression.

Pic credit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

Another fan commented on Ashley’s fit physique, comparing her to a “Greek goddess” while also recognizing that she posted about a serious topic.

“At least I’m trying to bring awareness to the topic. Most the time the only way people will listen is with a thirsty trap. So I’m glad I got your attention,” Ashley replied.

Pic creddit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

Yet another commenter praised Ashley for using her social media presence to bring awareness to the topic. Ashley mentioned that many people might suggest she stick to reality TV “just like our last president.”

Pic creddit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

Ashley’s bikini “thirst trap” didn’t just attract admirers, as it also had critics reacting to what she’d posted about taking away AR-15s.

“Wow.. what an all about you, uninformed political statement,” one individual commented.

Pic credit: @SteveTGarris/Twitter

Yet another individual brought up how other things are illegal, like certain drugs or cigarettes and alcohol, but that hasn’t stopped people from obtaining them and using them.

“Cool so you say no laws at all. F*** the speed, f*** the fake fear that left are aborting babies, f*** heroine…. Let’s go right??? That’s your answer,” she replied.

Pic credit: @MTVASHLEYBROOKE/Twitter

While a solution for reducing the mass shootings within the United States probably won’t be reached easily or anytime soon, it’s clear Ashley Mitchell is trying to use her social media presence to get others talking about the issues.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.