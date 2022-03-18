The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell shows off stunning bikini body in post-surfing photo

Ashley Mitchell during The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

Two-time Challenge winner Ashley Mitchell revealed she’s recently taken up riding waves and that it’s been helping her get back in shape.

The Challenge star shared yet another stunning bikini photo with her fans and followers, crediting several days of surfing as her latest challenging workout.

That brought plenty of comments from admirers who praised Ashley for her incredible body of work.

The Challenge alum Ashley Mitchell shares bikini body photo after surfing

Stars from The Challenge have been heating up social media with various sizzling photos, including Tori Deal in a lime green bikini for her birthday celebration and Natalie Negrotti in lingerie photos.

Ashley Mitchell has also been known to turn heads with her social media shares, including lingerie or bikini shots, usually on Instagram. On Thursday evening, The Challenge’s “Millionaire” Mitchell blessed Twitter with another brand new photo in which she poses in a floral pattern bikini.

In the latest pic, Ashley’s posing in front of a refrigerator in a room and is all smiles as she holds up dual peace signs for a frontal view of her in-shape physique.

“Surfing is tough!! A few more weeks of this and I might be in shape again. (I’ve actually been killing it! Day 3 and out in the line up already),” the two-time Challenge champion wrote.

Surfing is tough!! A few more weeks of this and I might be in shape again 😂

Surfing is tough!! A few more weeks of this and I might be in shape again 😂

(I've actually been killing it! Day 3 and out in the line up already) pic.twitter.com/LgwSkwMycE March 17, 2022

Ashley’s photo popped up on Twitter a day after the big announcement about The Challenge workout series coming to YouTube next month. It’ll feature Challenge stars including Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, Corey Lay, and Mark Long.

While Ashley isn’t part of the workout series lineup, it’s clear she’s maintaining her fit body thanks to her new hobby.

Along with her photo tweet above, Ashley also joked that she’s kept her Challenge castmate Jay Starrett updated on her progress.

Fans and followers praise Ashley’s bikini photo

When a Challenge star of Ashley’s magnitude shares a bikini photo online, her biggest fans tend to notice. That was the case with the latest share, as many fans and followers reacted to her latest image.

At least one of Ashley’s fans tagged her as their “woman crush,” telling her that her “body is incredible.”

“That’s awesome Ashley is there nothing you can’t do? Good to see you’re doing well and you look beautiful as always!” another fan commented on her photo.

Another fan was all “giggity” over Ashley’s look in her latest bikini photo, like many others probably were.

Fans last saw Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, where she seemed on pace to reach the final with other veteran cast members. However, she had a mysterious exit ahead of the final.

Online insiders revealed it was due to an unaired argument between her and castmate Josh Martinez, where comments Ashley made resulted in her getting kicked off the season.

Following the episode’s airing where she disappeared, Ashley took to Twitter to comment on it, saying she agreed with the decision. She also added she was working on anger management to get better.

There have yet to be any spoilers, rumors, or confirmations of who will be in MTV’s next Challenge cast, but Ashley’s fans are certainly hoping to see the entertaining star back on the show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.