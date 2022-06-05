The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell enjoys beach day and pool dive in bright pink bikini

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell poses in bikini on Instagram. Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell continues to live her best life, as she’s moved to a new country and even found herself a new man while there.

The two-time champion dubbed “Millionaire Mitchell,” was away from social media briefly but has returned in the past month or so, blessing fans with new photos and videos featuring a variety of bikinis and sizzling looks.

Ashley rocks a bright pink bikini in her latest content for fans and followers, revealing plenty of skin and showing some skills as she takes a refreshing dive into the pool.

Ashley Mitchell rocks bikini for beach day, pool dive

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ashley from The Challenge wowed viewers with several new shares of herself in a bright pink bikini. The two-time champ is posing sideways on a beautiful beach in one slide, providing a rear view of her muscular legs.

In addition to showing her fit physique away from MTV’s competition series, there’s also a fantastic view behind her featuring calm and relaxing waves and gorgeous blue skies.

“Just staying home today ❤️ Lazy Saturday on the beach,” Millionaire Mitchell wrote on her slide.

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram Story

Just last month, Ashley revealed on her Instagram Story that she’d moved out of the United States to Costa Rica. Her reveal came as she’d been giving her thoughts about mass shootings in the country and gun control, which may have led to some individuals telling her to “leave the country.”

She said she did, choosing Costa Rica as her new home, and based on pictures, she’s enjoying every bit of it.

Ashley shows off pool dive, new boyfriend

In a video shared on her Instagram Story, Ashley gives a front view of herself in that stunning pink bikini, but this time for a dive in the pool. The Spies, Lies & Allies competitor dives in, with the camera able to capture her underwater, showing a close-up shot as she goes up to the surface.

Her new boyfriend likely recorded the video at the place Ashley said they’re renting. She recently revealed her new man in a series of photos, including one awkward kiss, prompting fans and followers to react with excitement.

As of this writing, Ashley hadn’t revealed her new man’s name, so he’s still a mystery. However, based on other details, they are renting a place together until they find another place to live in Costa Rica.

Scroll through the photos below to see Ashley’s new man, as they were having a surf sesh, or already did.

As far as Ashley Mitchell’s return to The Challenge, that’s still unknown. Spoilers have arrived for the Season 38 cast filming in Argentina, and based on Ashley’s recent social media activity, it seems unlikely she’s there with the cast.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.