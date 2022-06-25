The Challenge’s Ashley Kelsey sizzles in ‘Hot Mom Summer’ swimwear, teases All Stars appearance

The Challenge alum Ashley Kelsey poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

While Hot Girl Summer became famous thanks to Megan Thee Stallion, Hot Mom Summer is now underway thanks to former The Challenge winner Ashley Kelsey!

Ashley, who last appeared on MTV’s Invasion of the Champions and is a mother to Snoh, is five years removed from the competition series but continues to keep herself in fantastic shape.

She unveiled a series of brand new photos as she rocked some sizzling swimwear just days after the summer season officially started on the calendar.

Ashley Kelsey brings on ‘Hot Mom Summer’

Summer is off to a hot start, and various stars from The Challenge are proving that fact on the Gram. Recently, Britni Thornton went nude for a wood nymph shoot. Now, Ashley Kelsey is bringing on “Hot Mom Summer” with her scorching images.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday night, Ashley showed off a series of photos featuring a pink and white knit bikini from Revolve featuring a strapless top tied in the middle and high-waisted bottoms.

She gives several poses in the series, including a serious look facing forward as she sits on a comfortable reclining outdoor chair. Additional photos have her posed with a smiling close-up and seated sideways to show more of her physique.

Sometimes that summer heat can get to be too much. Ashley has an umbrella conveniently positioned with her chair in what appears to be a backyard location in case the sun becomes too overwhelming.

“It’s hot MOM summer now. Hahaha 🙃😉🥰,” she wrote in her caption as she officially announced the arrival.

The 35-year-old Ashley gave birth in June 2021 to daughter Snoh Marie Johnson, giving her and her boyfriend Kerryon Johnson their first child together.

In a previous photo series several months ago, she showed off another “Hot Mom Summer” look with an orange bikini, featuring Snoh in the photos as the pair enjoyed some quality time together during a trip to Florida.

Several weeks ago, Ashley also presented a bikini try-on haul video, giving her thoughts on various two-piece suits from Shein. Based on the selection of swimwear, she’ll have no shortage of outfits to rock at the beach, poolside, or for tanning outdoors.

Ashley teases future All Stars appearance

With The Challenge: All Stars, OGs from Real World and Road Rules are getting a chance to come back to the competition and show if they still have what it takes to reach the final and win big money.

Ashley Kelsey appears to have kept herself in fantastic shape. Based on her comment reply, it looks like she could be ready for an All Stars appearance.

After a Challenge superfan and news account suggested they hoped to see her return for All Stars, Ashley said she just might.

Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

As of this report, there’s been no confirmation of a fourth season of the All Stars spinoff or beyond for Paramount Plus.

However, fans on social media appear to be thoroughly enjoying the latest installment. With All Stars 3, TJ Lavin revealed he only brought back former finalists to compete, and it’s been intense.

Ashley previously won during The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons in 2012 as part of the Real World: San Diego team featuring Zach Nichols, Frank Sweeney, and Sam McGinn.

In addition to that season, she competed on Invasion of the Champions and the spinoff for charity, Champs vs. Pros, in 2017, so a return for All Stars would arrive over five years after her last appearance on MTV’s competition series.

Along with Ashley’s tease, another former Real World and Challenge OG teased possibly returning for an All Stars 4 season, so fans just might get to catch up with more of their favorites in the future.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.