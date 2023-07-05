The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia rocks red bikini for Fourth of July trip with son

Amanda Garcia had some fun in the sun during a recent Fourth of July trip to Bear Creek Lake Park with her son Avonni.

The Challenge star donned a tiny all-red bikini with a cutout portion on the chest area for her time at the beach and lake. In several photos, she also wore a patriotic bucket hat with white stars on blue on its top part and red and white stripes on its brim.

Amanda looked tanned and toned in her carousel post, which she shared with fans and followers on Instagram for the holiday.

In her opening photo, Amanda struck a pose for a selfie with Avonni, who had on the bucket hat. Amanda wore denim shorts and a grey ball cap with “MAMA” on the front and the word “TRIED” crossed out below. The word “tired” was written in cursive underneath.

A second image showed Amanda standing in the water and holding Avonni’s hand with her other arm raised to hold up a small red ball. Gionni also raised one arm for a playful photo.

Additional shots show Avonni having fun with two of Amanda’s friends or relatives, Gionni seated on a paddle board, and Amanda with Gionni as they walk through the water.

A final slide in the carousel post featured Avonni seated on the paddleboard as Amanda stood up and paddled them through the lake, quite a distance from the camera.

Amanda wished everyone a “Happy 4th” with her caption, leading to over 3,800 likes and 40 comments for The Challenge star.

It appeared to be a trip without Gionni’s dad, Ray Reinhardt, who was back with Amanda in recent years following their previous split. The couple was initially engaged in early 2020 but reportedly split months later.

However, Ray hasn’t appeared in any recent Instagram posts that Amanda has on her profile, as they are mainly photos or videos featuring her by herself or with Avonni.

Friends and fans react to Amanda’s Fourth of July post

In the comments for Amanda’s latest Instagram share, she received lots of love from fans, and several friends, including a few fellow reality TV stars.

“I’m coming to get him. He is such a cutie,” wrote Big Brother and The Challenge: USA star Tiffani Mitchell.

Amanda’s castmate and friend, Nelson Thomas, left a heart emoji in the comments, as did Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell’s sister, Whitney, who commented, “Perfection!”

“Happy 4th you hot mama!!” an individual commented on Amanda’s post, while another praised “That swimsuit” Amanda wore.

“Happy 4th and looking beautiful. Great photos and that little one is too cute,” another commenter wrote.

The Challenge star promotes personalized messages

While Amanda has several subscription-based fansites available, she also promotes Cameo through her official Instagram bio.

Cameo allows individuals to purchase personalized videos or messages from celebrities, including reality TV stars from The Challenge.

Amanda is charging $50 per personalized video as of this writing, and her Cameo page said just two videos were left. In addition to videos, she has personal messages available for $3 each.

The former Are You The One? star also shared several personalized videos she’s created for fans on their birthdays and anniversaries. In several clips, Amanda used a fun filter on the screen to give her neon devil horns as she delivered enthusiastic messages and greetings.

Many other Challenge stars from the past and present are available on Cameo, including Wes Bergmann, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jenna Compono, Cara Maria Sorbello, Ashley Mitchell, and Derrick Kosinski.

As far as Amanda’s return to The Challenge, that remains to be seen. She wasn’t included in MTV’s Ride or Dies season, and based on her recent photos, it doesn’t appear she’ll be part of The Challenge Season 39 which is currently filming.

Time will tell if the devil herself returns to the competition series and attempts to reach her first final!

The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.