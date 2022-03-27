The Challenge winner Jenny West shares skimpy bikini photos to promote transformation program

The Challenge Total Madness winner Jenny West during the War of the Worlds 2 season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge star Jennifer “Jenny” West is showing off her fit self and bikini body ahead of an upcoming 16-week workout program she’s encouraging more clients to get involved with.

Jenny, one of the Total Madness winners, shared several images with her fans and followers, along with an essential message about turning dreams into reality.

Her poolside images also revealed a cheeky side of her, which brought some of her Challenge castmates and fans to comment about her body of work and inspirational message.

Jenny West shares poolside poses in bikini, reveals ‘transformation program’ spaces

The past several weeks have seen a slew of bikini photos arrive on the Gram from Challenge stars, including Tori Deal’s skimpy birthday bikini and Nicole Bass in Mexico. On Friday, The Challenge competitor and Total Madness winner, Jenny West, captivated her followers on Instagram by sharing two pictures of herself in a skimpy floral thong bikini.

In the first shot, Jenny is posed with her backside to the camera and is pictured smiling over her shoulder, with a beautiful blue pool in front of her, seemingly at a hotel or resort. The second image features the reality TV star with her arms raised and the back of her head as she faces away from the camera, showing off her sculpted shoulders and arms.

Jenny let everyone know she’s “35 and thriving” before sharing a crucial message about self-improvement in her caption.

“You’re not too old and it’s never too late to go after your dreams!” she wrote in her caption. “Dreams become reality through daily habits and action!”

“This applies to most areas in your life.. inc when you dream about having a certain physique, fitness level or overall health goal,” Jenny said.

She shares that she’ll have three spaces available in her 16-week transformation program, which is coming soon. She also suggests it’s only for those who are committed to turning their dreams into reality.

Jenny also lets potential clients or customers know they’ll have access to her for support through WhatsApp, making it a beneficial aspect of sticking with the training. Her hashtags include inspirational words or phrases such as, “#confidence,” “#strong,” and “#bestversionofyou.”

Along with her Instagram post, Jenny also shared a video to her Instagram Story in which she showed off the personalized training app for her upcoming program. It’ll feature Jenny giving workout tips and instructions via videos.

More details about the program will be available through FutureProofitness.co.uk, although the website wasn’t live as of this writing. There’s also Jenny’s 16-week transformation program website.

Jenny’s Challenge castmates and fans react

With her latest Instagram post, Jenny received plenty of comments from fans and Challenge castmates, as well as over 6,500 likes on the photo set.

Her War of the Worlds 2 castmate, Cara Maria Sorbello, was amongst those who seemed to approve of her latest bikini series.

“Killing it,” wrote Survivor star and Jenny’s Total Madness castmate, Jay Starrett.

Another of Jenny’s castmates, Nicole Bass, who also recently showed off her bikinis while visiting Mexico, commented. She stopped by to show some love to her castmate, and Jenny replied her appreciation.

“Older wiser and knowing how to follow one’s dream ! Looking gorgeous and inspiring to set higher goals,” a fan commented on Jenny’s IG post.

While Jenny looks fantastic in those photos and likely still does currently, she also cautioned a fan about how she looks now, saying these photos were taken a few weeks ago in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

“I also want to remind you that I’m sat on my sofa with an oversized shirt on, no bra, face and hair a mess with some serious bloating going on 😂😂😂 don’t forget Instagram is curated! ❤️❤️,” Jenny replied.

Jenny only appeared in two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge with her debut on War of the Worlds 2 and return for Total Madness. She reached the final during her second season and was crowned the winner amongst the women’s contenders. Johnny Bananas also captured the win for the men, making for his seventh championship.

Many fans of The Challenge would love to see Jenny return to try to win again, although she is currently busy enjoying life and helping others achieve their best results in fitness!

