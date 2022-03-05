The Challenge winner Jennifer West shows off fit bikini body and cheeky side from Canary Islands trip

Jenny West appeared in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 and won the Total Madness season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Jennifer West stunned her fans and followers with a photo set she took while exploring one of the Canary Islands this past week.

West, who appeared in two seasons of MTV’s competition series and was a winner on The Challenge: Total Madness, debuted on reality TV’s Survival of the Fittest, a sister show to Love Island which featured a “battle of the sexes” competition.

Based on her images, she’s still keeping up with her fitness as she rocked a black bikini while posing at the Garachico water pools. Many of her fans responded with comments supporting The Challenge star’s physique and visuals from the excursion.

Jennifer West shares bikini photos from Tenerife

Tenerife is the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, situated off of West Africa. It features Garachico, a town located below a 1500-foot cliff.

Total Madness champ Jennifer “Jenny” West shared a series of pictures from a trip to the island as she checked out the Garachico water pools and the large rocks there.

She posed in her first photo wearing a skimpy black bikini while seated against one of the rocks with her arm flexed to show off her toned biceps and triceps. She was also wearing white Adidas Ozweegos with orange trim, keeping her feet stylish but also injury and blemish-free.

In a second photo, West gave a smiling pose against the beautiful backdrop of the blue water and sky. She raised one arm in the air with her other holding herself up as she steadied herself on the rock. Both photos showed impressive definition in her muscular legs and sleek midsection.

A third image showed a cheekier view of The Challenge star as the camera captured Jenny from behind, showing her thong bikini as she appeared to be taking a photo of a friend posing on the rocks.

Fans and followers react to Jenny’s bikini photo series

Jenny’s photo series brought plenty of attention to The Challenge star’s fit physique and the impressive views from Tenerife. As of this report, the Instagram photos racked up over 6,500 Likes and nearly 200 comments from admirers.

One of those admirers was Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal who called her castmate, “insane.” Jenny shot back that she thinks the same of Tori.

Keeping with Tori’s comment, a fan praised Jenny’s muscles as “insane” in the series of photos from Garachico.

“I don’t know which is stronger. Jenny or the rocks? Either way sheer beauty,” another admirer commented on Jenny’s photo set.

“@jenniferwestofficial not sure what looks harder, those rocks or the chiseled goddess sitting on them 👌looking gorge as always,” one individual said of Jenny’s physique in the scenic photos.

Jennifer West sparked rumors she may return to The Challenge

Many fans of The Challenge are probably wondering if the former champion will return to try to capture another. Jenny’s last appearance was her championship season on Total Madness, where she and Johnny Bananas were the winners.

Bananas recently mentioned his plans to return to the show, telling host TJ Lavin during the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast that he will come back to the show with a strong veteran presence to “right the ship.” Last November, Jenny mentioned she’s always staying in shape and wants to “go and try to win again.”

Along with the announcement several weeks ago about The Challenge: War of the Worlds global tournament, there were four other shows mentioned. They include a Challenge: CBS show, Challenge: Argentina, and Challenge: Australia, featuring reality stars in those countries.

It’s still unclear if Jenny or others from the United Kingdom who appeared on MTV’s show are eligible for the UK series. At least one of her MTV Challenge castmates received a call about The Challenge: CBS (working title) series.

Jenny, 35, has only done two seasons of MTV’s show but quickly proved she’s a force to be reckoned with based on a 3-1 elimination record and Total Madness victory.

Going by the latest photo series, if she were to return, castmates would all be on high alert as far as winning against her in just about any competition.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.