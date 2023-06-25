The Challenge winner Jennifer West in skimpy spandex addresses comment about her body

Jennifer “Jenny” West is letting her female fans and followers know that achieving a sculpted physique with big muscles is perfectly fine.

The former winner of MTV’s The Challenge took to her social media to share a video clip of herself as she looked amazing inside a gym.

Jenny wore light green spandex shorts and a white sports bra as she posed with her back to the camera.

That was enough to highlight the impressive physique that she’s achieved through countless hours working out and strict attention to her diet.

It’s given her a dominant and competitive edge over many of her castmates as she’s appeared in The Challenge twice and won her rookie season, Total Madness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her physique also brought comments that some might find insulting for a woman who is invested in bodybuilding and has achieved remarkable results.

In Jenny’s latest Instagram video (below), the Total Madness champion stood with her back to the camera and glanced back over her shoulder with her sculpted physique very noticeable.

After Jenny smiled, she turned her head away and gave a bodybuilder’s pose as she flexed her muscles to reveal how much work she’s put in to become incredibly ripped and muscular.

Across the video, Jenny wrote about an interaction where a guy once told her, “You look like a man.”

However, she responded perfectly to a remark that some might deem to be body shaming, insulting, or downright inappropriate.

“If you trained like me, you could too,” Jenny’s on-screen message said as the video showed her turn her head back to smile for the camera again.

“Just lift the weights ladies… 🥱😤,” Jenny wrote in her caption, encouraging women to disregard derogatory comments about their bodybuilding results.

While Jenny brought her size and athletic ability to The Challenge: Total Madness and won the season, she was eliminated during her follow-up season, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. She’s yet to return for any season of MTV’s show since.

Based on cast details and spoilers for The Challenge, Jenny was among the alternates who could’ve participated in MTV’s Double Agents and Paramount Plus’ World Championship spinoff show. Despite flying out to these shows’ filming locations, Jenny remained an alternate and eventually returned home as she wasn’t used for the cast.

Jenny continues to promote her online coaching

In her official Instagram bio, Jenny refers to herself as a “Worldwide Online Transformation Coach” that helps “busy people change their body & mindset in 16 weeks.”

Earlier in June, she shared a video on her YouTube channel introducing what clients or customers could look forward to by applying to and getting into her program.

Based on Jenny’s video, her workout program includes her evaluating a client’s specific struggles regarding their diet, workouts, and health to design a personalized plan for a structured program.

Jenny states that the plan includes food and training, which keep in mind the client’s specific goals for health and fitness.

She mentioned she will have “full control” over the individual’s plan and provide motivation to help form good habits so they can achieve “continued progress” and “long-term results.”

“Once you get on the plan, you’ll be able to follow it with ease, and that’s when you know you’re on something good that’ll be sustainable that will yield long-term results,” Jenny said.

Jenny provides a link through her Instagram bio, allowing prospective clients to complete an online application for her 16-week program.

While a cost isn’t included, a question on the application asks how much a person is willing to “invest” on a monthly basis to get results. The options include “$200-$300,” “$300-$400,” and “Pretty much anything…I need this,” which could indicate the cost of Jenny’s program.

Regardless of cost, those who apply can see the fantastic results that Jenny has achieved herself and can learn from someone who is a master at her craft when it comes to bodybuilding, exercise, and nutrition.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10, at 10/9c on CBS.