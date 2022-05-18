The Challenge winner Ashley Kelsey wows castmates and fans with her first bikini try-on haul video

Ashley Kelsey models a Shein bikini in her first-ever try-on haul video. Pic credit: @ashleymariekelsey/Instagram

With the summer season around the corner, former The Challenge winner Ashley Kelsey is getting ready to flaunt her bikini body in a stylish assortment of swimsuits.

The Real World: San Diego star showed off a variety of bikinis in different colors, patterns, and styles, which prompted fans and castmates to react to the different looks.

In addition, Ashley is coming up on a special milestone with her daughter Snoh, as her one-year birthday is also on the way in time for summer.

Ashley Kelsey shows off bikinis in first-ever try-on haul

On Wednesday, The Real World and Challenge star Ashley Kelsey posted a heat-seeking video set to Lizzo’s About Damn Time in which she modeled some different Shein bikinis. Ashley spins around and tugs on the bikinis to give an idea about the fit and look for each item.

The 35-year-old mom also narrates over Lizzo’s music, giving her thoughts about the swimsuits she shows off. The first is a leopard print selection that she called “adorable” but said it was “very confusing to try to put on” the top.

She showed off a sizzling yellow two-piece she said she really liked, followed by a neon green selection that she indicated wasn’t her favorite of the group due to the top being too big.

Her final selection was the skimpiest of the bunch. She said the colorful strapless two-piece is “definitely not ideal if you have a baby.”

“Ok guys I finally did it, my first bikini try on haul!! 👙,” she wrote in her caption, adding her impressions of Shein’s bikinis.

She mentioned they were super inexpensive, but the sizing can be challenging at times. In addition, she said she heard they use a lot of chemicals in their swimsuits.

“Guys it took me a few weeks to get the confidence to post this bc I’m not where I was before Snoh and not where I want to be just yet but I said screw it! I need to embrace myself at all stages, so here we are! 🙃☺️💖,” Ashley said in her quote.

The video arrives with Ashley’s baby daughter Snoh, weeks away from her first birthday. Snoh was born on June 8, 2021, giving Ashley and her boyfriend Kerryon Johnson their first child.

Since Snoh’s birth, Ashley has posted on social media about trying to get herself back into pre-pregnancy shape. Based on the video, she seems to be doing just fine.

Weeks ago, she shared photos of herself and Snoh at the beach, with Ashley wearing what looks like the colorful strapless bikini she modeled in her video above.

Challenge stars and fans react to bikini try-on video

As of this writing, Ashley’s latest bikini video had gained nearly 2,500 Likes and lots of comments praising her. Not only were fans commenting, but a few stars from The Challenge also gave their thoughts.

Her good friend Tori Deal, whom Ashley met off the show, called her an “absolute stunner.”

Marie Roda, a castmate of Ashley’s on Battle of the Seasons in 2012, was simply wowed by Ashley in her try-on haul.

Paulie Calafiore also gave Ashley some encouragement, telling her to “go on” along with a fire emoji.

Fans also seemed impressed by Ashley’s bikini try-on haul, with many praising the Battle of the Seasons winner.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 You look amazing at all stages!!! Get it girl!🔥🔥🔥,” one of Ashley’s fans commented.

Another fan encouraged the former reality TV star to embrace her body and told her not to care what others think.

Ashley hasn’t appeared on a season of The Challenge since Champs vs. Pros in 2017. During that spinoff, she competed on behalf of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and won $1,000 for the charity.

Before that, she did just two seasons of the regular show on MTV, including 2012’s Battle of the Seasons, which she won alongside The Real World castmates Zach Nichols, Sam McGinn, and Frank Sweeney.

Based on her Challenge history, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Ashley return for the All Stars spinoff in the future. With her already staying in tremendous shape, she could be a serious contender if she brings her A-game with her.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.