The Challenge: USA’s Alyssa Lopez is ‘sitting pretty’ in stunning white lingerie

The Challenge: USA is just around the corner, and Big Brother star Alyssa Lopez is already getting fans’ attention thanks to a heat-seeking social media post.

The BB23 competitor dropped a thirst trap on her followers this past week, featuring gorgeous white lingerie, generating plenty of buzz in the comments section.

Her latest content share arrived just as promotional videos featuring her and other Big Brother stars hit the internet to help introduce the new stars of The Challenge: USA, a spinoff show coming to CBS.

Alyssa Lopez shows off another sizzling lingerie image

Taking to her official Instagram this past week, Big Brother and The Challenge: USA star Alyssa Lopez shared a scintillating picture with fans and followers. In the photo, she’s kneeling on a white bed and wearing white lingerie as she shoots a pouty look at the camera.

Her attire includes a white bustier featuring a floral pattern and matching panties as her hair falls past her shoulders. The word “gorgeous” is appropriately displayed just behind her in a picture frame.

Alyssa hasn’t mentioned the lingerie designer or brand but tagged Orlando, Florida, for the photo’s location.

“Sitting pretty 🍓,” Alyssa wrote in a simple caption, with nearly 5,000 Likes arriving for her scorching lingerie presentation.

Over 130 comments arrived on her photo from admiring fans and followers. Several of her castmates from The Challenge: USA hopped into the comment section to praise their co-star’s beautiful visual display on the Gram.

Love Island star Cely Vazquez referred to Alyssa as “The BADDEST lil babyyy,” although Alyssa said that distinction belongs to Cely.

Castmate Angela Rummans also dropped by to let Alyssa know she’s “always” sitting pretty wherever she poses.

Alyssa’s The Challenge: USA co-stars Cashay Proudfoot and Kyland Young also showed support for their castmate based on the latest image she shared.

This past February, Alyssa shared a contrasting set of lingerie photos featuring black lingerie and thick knee-high wool socks as she gave several different poses on a white bed.

Those photos arrived from Alyssa’s home area of Sarasota, Florida, with over 7,500 Likes on the Instagram post.

Alyssa to compete in The Challenge: USA

Several weeks ago, CBS and The Challenge officially revealed a trailer and cast members for the upcoming spinoff show, The Challenge: USA. The forthcoming competition program features only cast members from Big Brother, Love Island, Amazing Race, and Survivor.

Alyssa, 25, originally appeared as a houseguest on CBS’ Big Brother 23. During her time in the BB house, Alyssa was in The Royal Flush and The Slaughterhouse alliances. She also had a significant ally in Xavier Prather, the show’s eventual winner.

She ended up surviving 65 days in the game before getting voted off and finishing in seventh place overall for the season.

When The Challenge: USA rolled out a promotional video introducing the Big Brother cast members, Alyssa revealed that she’s from Sarasota, Florida, and her pet peeve is when people try to hug or touch her if she’s mad.

“Like ‘You p**sed me off, why are you hugging me? I don’t want to touch you. I don’t even want to look at you, so I definitely don’t wanna touch you,'” she says in the clip (below).

In another video that arrived featuring The Challenge: USA’s Big Brother stars, they revealed their biggest strengths and weaknesses heading into the competition.

For Alyssa Lopez, she indicated that her strength is her “social game,” as she loves meeting new people and is “super outgoing.” However, her major weakness is that people may be able to read her easily.

“You can definitely read what I’m thinking on my face. I show my emotions on my face, so being able to work on my poker face is something I really, really need to do on this show,” she confessed.

Alyssa also shared that although she had a showmance on her Big Brother season, she’s officially single heading into The Challenge: USA.

The upcoming spinoff series will give her another advantage as several of her former castmates are there with her. Fellow Big Brother 23 stars Xavier Prather, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, Azah Awasum, and Derek Xiao are all included in the cast.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.