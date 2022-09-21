The Challenge: USA star Angela Rummans wows in skimpy bikini for ‘business in Bali’

Angela Rummans appears in a confessional interview for The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: Paramount+

Following her appearance on CBS’ spinoff The Challenge: USA, Angela Rummans was taking care of business in Indonesia.

The former Big Brother houseguest took to Instagram to share several photos in which she posed wearing a skimpy snakeskin pattern bikini featuring a stunning mix of greys, browns, and black.

In the first of four photos, the 30-year-old gave a sideways pose as she sat against a wooden beam and gazed at the camera with her long brunette locks flowing down.

A second image has Angela resting a hand on her head as she stands straight up in the same location, with her hair blown slightly across her face.

In a third pic, she’s provided close-up shots of the snakeskin bikini, while a fourth has her giving a bit of a smile as she faces the camera.

She didn’t provide additional details about her gorgeous two-piece swimsuit but gave tags for Bali-based photographer Maartje along with hair and makeup stylist Bec Wilson.

“Business in Bali,” was her caption, along with an emoji for Indonesia’s flag and a tag for her business, Naut & Chain.

Angela didn’t specify what business she had in Bali, but it likely involved a photo shoot for her business, Naut & Chain. Angela founded the business with her former castmate and fiance, Tyler Crispen. The Challenge: USA viewers saw Tyler make a cameo appearance in an episode.

Naut & Chain provides a variety of jewelry on its website, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. Their jewelry uses recycled gold and silver as part of the business’s commitment to sustainability.

Check out more details and view items available at the official Naut & Chain website.

Fans and castmates react to Angela’s photo set

With Angela’s latest set of bikini pics, she received over 11,000 Likes and 200-plus comments in admiration of the visuals. There was a combination of reactions from fans and her Challenge: USA castmates.

“Are you kidding me?” wrote Angela’s castmate and fellow Big Brother star Alyssa Lopez.

Pic credit: @angelarummans/Instagram

“Gettin it done worldwide!! 🤟🏾” commented Angela’s The Challenge: USA castmate Kyland Young.

Pic credit: @angelarummans/Instagram

“Stunning as always,” another fan said, praising the latest photo series from Angela.

Pic credit: @angelarummans/Instagram

Another fan said they “couldn’t believe” how Angela left The Challenge: USA during the final episode.

“U and me both,” Angela said in her reply.

Pic credit: @angelarummans/Instagram

Angela had surprise exit from The Challenge: USA

After previously appearing on Big Brother 20, Angela was amongst the cast members chosen to participate in CBS’ spinoff, The Challenge: USA, based on MTV’s competition series.

It featured a combination of stars from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island, and The Amazing Race, all vying to become the show’s champions. The winners ultimately received a share of $500,000 in prize money and will move on to compete in a global Challenge tournament.

Angela was a strong contender from the start of the season and quickly became a favorite to win. She reached the final, along with nine other competitors.

However, an injury to castmate Ben Driebergen disqualified him from competing in the final. That left four men and five women as finalists and threw a twist in the format.

Since each leg or checkpoint of the final involved a woman and man randomly paired together as teammates, one woman had to compete by herself for each of those checkpoints.

Angela ended up having that disadvantage for an overnight checkpoint where competitors had to move dirt from a large pile via wheelbarrow to an empty sandbox in order to retrieve codes or keys necessary to continue. The checkpoint rules allowed one teammate to rest and the other to work.

Due to having no teammate, Angela realized she would strain her back by attempting the task alone. She chose to sleep in the tent to save her energy for the next day’s tasks.

Unfortunately, host TJ Lavin informed her the following day that since she hadn’t attempted to complete the task, it was the same as quitting. That meant Angela was officially disqualified from the final and sent home.

Angela reacted after the final episode aired to a tweet suggesting production didn’t ever make it clear she’d be disqualified under the circumstances. Her rival during a large part of the season, show winner Sarah Lacina, said in exit interviews that Angela said she quit, so the right decision was made.

While Angela didn’t win the season, the spinoff’s other winner Danny McCray liked what he saw from her during the competition. In an exit interview, he mentioned Angela among other finalists he’d want on his team for The Challenge World Championship tournament.

The Challenge: USA episodes are available on Paramount Plus.