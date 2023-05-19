The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers: Latest elimination leaves 10 players to compete

The Challenge: USA Season 2 continues filming footage for episodes, with the spinoff show expected to arrive this summer.

Just recently, Monsters and Critics reported about the USA 2 teaser trailer that arrived featuring host TJ Lavin and minor details about the show.

A narrator revealed that CBS reality TV stars from Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor will appear in the spinoff’s second season.

However, this season will also bring in reality TV stars from MTV, referred to as MTV Legends in the teaser trailer, to up the level of competition over the first installment.

As filming has taken place over the past several weeks, multiple eliminations have occurred, with the latest reducing the field to 10 competitors.

This report will contain spoilers for the upcoming season of The Challenge: USA on CBS.

Former show winner is the latest elimination from The Challenge: USA 2

Several of the players who appear in the cast of The Challenge: USA 2 got their start on CBS reality TV before moving on to MTV’s competition series.

They include Big Brother’s Josh Martinez and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, as well as Survivor’s Michaela Bradshaw and Michele Fitzgerald.

Michele is the latest competitor to get ousted from USA 2, leaving several other Survivor players to compete for the win.

Michele, 33, previously won Season 32 of CBS’ Survivor, aka Survivor: Kaoh Rong. She debuted in MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies alongside fellow Survivor stars Michaela and Tommy Sheehan.

Viewers saw Michele return for Ride or Dies, teaming up with friend Jay Starrett, another former Survivor star. The duo lasted until Episode 8 when they were eliminated by rookies Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser.

Only 10 players remain in The Challenge: USA 2

With Michele’s elimination, it’s now down to just 10 competitors in Croatia for The Challenge: USA Season 2.

A spoilers post from @mtvchallengeinsider revealed the five men and five women still around, including several former winners and finalists from MTV’s The Challenge.

For the men, finalists could include Fessy, Josh, Cory Wharton, Chris Underwood, and seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas.

For the women, the finalists could feature several rookies with Cassidy Clark and Chanelle Howell. There’s also Desi from the first season of USA and Michaela. However, recent Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal remains and is likely a favorite to win. She returns for this show after recently appearing in The Challenge: World Championship final.

The first season of The Challenge: USA on CBS came down to 10 finalists, with six of them from the show Survivor. How many individuals will compete in the USA 2 final is unknown, but one has to believe it’s getting closer for the remaining competitors if it’s not happening already.

The winners will claim their share of $500,000 in prize money, as revealed in The Challenge: USA 2 teaser trailer. Who will follow in the footsteps of Season 1 winners Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina?

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premiere date is TBA. The Challenge: USA Season 1 episodes are available on Paramount Plus.