The Challenge: USA, Episode 7 sneak peek reveals hard-hitting event with new teams


domenick abbate in the challenge usa spinoff promo
Survivor star Domenick Abbate will appear in The Challenge: USA, Episode 7. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

In The Challenge: USA, Episode 7, teams will clash in a physical daily challenge for the first time of the season. However, they’ll do some from within some hard-hitting vehicles rather than their bodies.

The latest event will feature Challenge bumper cars as teammates will ride inside the vehicle and navigate a dirt course. Like many other challenges, a twist makes things unique and more difficult.

For this particular daily, the teammate driving the car will be unable to see anything as they’ll have a helmet featuring a blacked-out visor on front.

Their partner will be frantically trying to guide them by shouting out instructions as their teammate does their best to drive while blind.

Based on the sneak peek footage, host TJ Lavin is getting a kick out of this event as he watches the teams crash around on the course.

A preview arrived on social media on Tuesday, which also shows some of the upcoming teams for Episode 7.


