The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers: Who goes home in Episode 7 elimination?

With the numbers dwindling by the episode, The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers continue to show fans which of their favorite players might be heading home.

In Episode 6, three-time champion Wes Bergmann was at risk but won an extremely close elimination at The Arena against Amazing Race’s Dusty Harris.

Heading into Episode 7, it appears he’ll still be a top target for some of the players in the game, as he switched over to the superteam of Challengers, the Blue Team.

He’s now aligned with Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Desi Williams, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and his rival Cassidy Clark.

That leaves Cory Wharton as the lone MTV star on a different team, as he’s currently on the Red Team, aka “Team Red Flag.”

Will Cory be the next MTV vet to find himself up for possible elimination? Spoilers are on the way for the USA 2 situation at The Arena.

Spoilers reveal the next potential USA 2 elimination

In Episode 7 of USA 2, another competitor will likely join Dusty as they get ousted from the game in an elimination battle at The Arena.

Based on a forum thread listing the matchups, it appears that one of Wes’ nemeses, Michaela Bradshaw of the Green Team, will find herself on the ground level of The Arena.

She’ll get a favorable matchup against Red Team’s Tiffany Mitchell, who debuted on CBS’ Big Brother and participated in The Challenge: USA’s first season.

Michaela has shown she’s one of the top newcomers in the competition despite an early exit on Spies, Lies & Allies. The former Survivor star has been savvy and strong in the daily challenges on USA 2.

The spoilers suggest she’ll send Tiffany home, reducing the Secret Garden alliance by one individual. It will also likely stir things up further between Michaela and the MTV Challengers.

With the win, Michaela gets the powerful option to defect to another team. Will she make a power move and steal a spot on the Blue Team, or stay on the Green Team? That has yet to be revealed.

The spoilers do not reveal the man joining Michaela up for elimination. Will Wes get targeted again, or will the MTV vets turn the tables on the CBS stars?

What else will happen in Episode 7?

Episode 7 is called “Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Love” and hints at the budding romance, or showmance, involving Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider. It’s been teased in earlier episodes and shown in a scene in the trailer ahead of the season.

“A pair of ‘Challenge’ vets play cupid as romance blossoms for a couple of former ‘Bog Brother’ houseguests; TJ makes a shocking announcement that impacts the game for the remainder of the season,” IMDB’s synopsis reads.

For those wondering about the “shocking announcement,” the rest of the USA 2 season will have competitors playing as individuals. That should also change how voting works.

A sneak peek of Episode 7 featured Wes confronting Michaela to find out what she has against him. Michaela mainly remained secretive about her plan or strategy in the game and suggested she had no issue with Wes.

“Will Wes and Michaela ever get on the same page?” the IG post’s caption asks fans.

The upcoming seventh episode will premiere on Thursday, August 31. Episodes will only be shown on CBS on Thursdays for the rest of the season, with on-demand streaming available through Paramount+. The remaining three episodes will air on September 7, 14, and 21, meaning the final is approaching.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.