The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers: Which player gets sent home in Episode 6 elimination?

As daily challenges and voting strategies play out, the rookies and vets continue fighting for power in The Challenge: USA 2.

In Episode 5, viewers saw the MTV vets devise a voting strategy they referred to as “Operation Hat Trick” so they could confuse the CBS stars and get one of them eliminated.

At The Arena, Alyssa Lopez had the fate of her one ball in The Hopper getting randomly selected from the device by host TJ Lavin.

From there, her friend and ally Cassidy Clark was the one who ended Alyssa’s time on the spinoff much sooner than her first season.

Now that the vets have shaken things up, will their strategy continue to work, or will another one come into play?

Early spoilers from The Challenge: USA 2 filming suggest two cast members are in the crosshairs for the next potential elimination.

The Challenge spoilers show upcoming elimination results

In Episode 6 of The Challenge: USA’s second season, viewers will see the MTV vets continue to stir things up. However, some newer cast members may be out for blood when they return to the house.

While Cassidy will likely celebrate her win, she’ll also set her sights on Green Team’s Wes Bergmann. Based on comments in her recent appearance on MTV’s Official Challenge podcast, she has a feud with the MTV vet after he voted for her twice now.

She revealed that Green Team’s Tyler Crispen and Monte Taylor told her in an unaired conversation that Wes convinced everyone to vote her in.

According to Vevmo forum spoilers, another women’s elimination will occur at The Arena in Episode 6. However, Cassidy isn’t one of the individuals competing, as Michele Fitzgerald will send Tiffany Mitchell home. That would be Michele’s second time winning an elimination this season.

The forum spoilers seem to suggest that the Red Team won’t win the daily challenge and somehow become the target of Blue and Green in the new episode. Remember that a Michele win also allows her to defect to a new team, so it should be interesting to see what she decides.

Preview clip hints at drama involving CBS stars

The upcoming episode is called A Really Good Looking Underdog, which could be a comment someone makes during the show.

“Things get heated between two rookie players; the competitors brace themselves for host TJ Lavin’s favorite challenge of the season, trivia,” an IMDB synopsis for Episode 6 says.

Viewers saw footage from Sunday, August 27 episode via The Challenge’s social media. In a tweet shared earlier this week, Amazing Race’s Dusty Harris isn’t too happy.

Based on the preview clip, he and castmate Tiffany, who appeared on Big Brother 23 and USA Season 1, will have a heated argument.

“Next on The Challenge: USA, chaos erupts,” a TJ voiceover says.

“I know what you’re up to. Four balls went against me,” Dusty yells from across a room, with the next shot showing Tiffany.

“Go to hell, Dusty,” Tiffany says in a confessional, right after Dusty appears to tell her she’s his top person to get rid of.

oh this sunday's episode is gonna be gooooood 👀 #TheChallengeUSA pic.twitter.com/szKeMLTCWJ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 25, 2023

That could be an argument after they returned from the elimination. It might also suggest that Red Team’s Dusty will be the other person nominated for potential elimination at The Arena. However, the spoiler results seem to indicate Tiffany is the next competitor leaving the show.

Episode 6 will be the final episode of USA 2, shown on a Sunday evening. After that, episodes will only air once per week on Thursdays via CBS, with on-demand streaming available on Paramount+.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.