The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers: Episode 4 to feature another Josh Martinez blowup and Bananas’ big decision

Josh Martinez was relatively cool, calm, and collected through the first three episodes of The Challenge: USA 2.

However, that may be about to change based on footage revealed from the fourth episode of the spinoff season on CBS.

Josh, a former Big Brother winner, has appeared in multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, making him a savvy ally in the game for many vets.

In Episode 3 of the CBS spinoff, he witnessed another player eliminated from his squad, as the Red Team saw Paulie Calafiore go into elimination and lose to teammate Johnny Bananas.

Previously, two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion got eliminated by Blue Team’s Tori Deal. Losing two experienced Challenge players leaves Josh’s team at a serious disadvantage.

Based on a preview clip, the whole house will “unravel” in Episode 4, and it appears Josh will be at the root of that.

Josh blows up at castmates in USA 2, Episode 4

Recent preview footage from USA 2’s fourth episode shows Josh confronting some of his castmates and specifically calling out other Big Brother stars.

“You guys don’t talk. Last time I played Big Brother, we were very vocal,” he said, mentioning everyone was acting like someone died in The Challenge house.

“We know we have to vote. We don’t have to walk around here like not looking at each others’ eyes,” he said, seeming paranoid about the situation.

Bananas admits in a confessional that after he “lit the house on fire,” Josh needs to follow in his footsteps.

“It’s his turn to take the mantle, and it’s a sight to watch,” Bananas says.

Josh also calls out the Green Team for hiding behind closed doors to have private chats about their strategies. That could also be a direct shot at the Secret Garden alliance, which includes his teammate, Michele Fitzgerald, along with Desi Williams, Chanelle Howell, and Tiffany Mitchell.

You can always count on Josh to fill the silence 🤣 See the whole house unravel when #TheChallengeUSA airs TOMORROW at 9p on @CBS 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/ZmhKoUcJ1u — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) August 19, 2023

The preview clip also includes Josh rattling off several castmates he’s targetting in the game now, specifically Desi and Luis Colon.

He admits he’s “fired up” and ready to “play The Challenge” as the footage shows castmates observing his blowup.

It’s not the first time Josh has gotten a bit hot-headed on the show. Viewers have seen tirades during previous seasons, including Spies, Lies & Allies, his last MTV appearance, where he and his friend Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat got into an altercation in the house.

Will Bananas jump ship to another team?

The Challenge: USA 2, Episode 3 ended on another cliffhanger, as Bananas had just defeated his former rival, Paulie. With the win, Bananas received the option to return to Red Team or choose another squad to jump to.

If Josh’s blowup is any indication of what happens, Bananas may have decided to defect so he can try to get a better grip on the game. Heading to the Blue Team would align him with Tori and Cory Wharton, even though the latter voted him into elimination.

He’d also align with Challenge newcomers who voted him in, including Cassidy Clark, Alyssa Lopez, and Chris Underwood. They’d have less chance to put his name up for elimination if he’s on their side and the team keeps winning.

Another option would be the Green Team, but Bananas’ No. 1 in the game is likely Tori, so being on the same team with her makes good sense. Viewers will see Bananas’s decision when Episode 4 premieres on Sunday, August 20.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.