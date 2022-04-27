The Challenge: Tori Deal and Natalie Negrotti reveal OnlyFans collaboration following Bhad Bhabie news

Tori Deal and Natalie Negrotti from The Challenge have teamed up for an OF collab. Pic credit: MTV

It’s a link up for The Challenge stars Tori Deal and Natalie Negrotti! The two castmates recently revealed a collaboration they did for the OnlyFans platform, following their meetup in Florida earlier this month.

Based on a post from Tori, the collab was inspired by the recent headlines that rapper Bhad Bhabie made regarding the platform and the staggering amount of money she’s generated.

Tori’s reveal comes soon after she popped up in The Challenge workout video series with OG instructor Rachel Robinson, as they helped fans get a specific body part in shape.

Tori and Natalie share news of OnlyFans collaboration

Sometimes a great way to promote a business is through a collaborative effort, and that’s what The Challenge’s Tori Deal and Natalie Negrotti are doing for their OnlyFans businesses.

On Wednesday, the two Challenge stars shared Instagram posts to let fans know a sizzling batch of content was headed to their exclusive pages.

“After hearing that Bhad Bhabie made 52 mil on OnlyFans last year … I felt inspired to create new content lol. Swipe to see who I’m dropping content with tonight,” Tori teased in her caption.

A swipe on the post shows multiple images of Tori along with her Final Reckoning castmate, Natalie Negrotti. The women are both wearing black bikini tops and sitting together on a gray couch. Tori’s also wearing black pants, while Natalie has on shorts or a wrap.

Natalie shared a post on her Instagram page featuring more pics of her and Tori posing on the couch to advertise their OnlyFans team-up.

“We’re just getting started @tori_deal,” Natalie wrote in her caption.

Tori and Natalie previously linked up for a steamy Easter photoshoot with two of their other Challenge castmates. Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves and their Final Reckoning castmate Britni Thornton were also there for the shoot.

Tori, a finalist on Spies, Lies & Allies, popped up earlier this week in the second video for The Challenge Workout series on YouTube. Under the guidance of two-time Challenge winner Rachel Robinson, Tori got to feel the burn in an intense leg workout.

Fans and followers react to The Challenge stars’ OF collab

Tori and Natalie’s latest Instagram posts attracted plenty of attention as they’d hoped. As of this writing, they’d racked up about 25,000 Likes and over 200 comments regarding their pics and the news.

One fan dubbed Natalie and Tori as the “two hottest babes on the Challenge.”

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

“I already know it’s gonna be 🔥🔥🔥,” another fan wrote on the Instagram post.

Pic credit: @natalienegrotti/Instagram

While many fans praised the women in their latest Instagram posts, several criticized the collaboration announcement.

“Since you can’t win challenges I guess you gotta make that money somehow huh?” one critic commented.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“Wow this is what women have become smh 🤦🏼‍♂️ sad to see this honestly everything’s about money and that’s it,” another critic said.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Last week, people began calling out rapper Bhad Bhabie after claiming she’d made over $50 million on OnlyFans. However, TMZ reported that she showed off receipts indicating that was the case. The 19-year-old, who originally rose to fame after appearing on Dr. Phil, reportedly generated close to $53 million on the platform, with $43M headed her way after OF fees.

It’s unlikely that The Challenge stars make that much on their own or together, but a little collaboration probably won’t hurt when it comes to promoting their pages to more people!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.