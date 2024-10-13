The Challenge star Wes Bergmann addresses potential future appearances on the show

Although Wes Bergmann announced his retirement from The Challenge during CBS’ USA Season 2 spinoff, many fans continue to beg for his return.

He’s been among the noticeable absences in Season 40, aka Battle of the Eras, which has many of the all-time greats assembled in its 40-person cast.

They include show winners Johnny Bananas, Laurel Stucky, Jordan Wiseley, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

While he’s retired from the show, he’s been visible, appearing on Bananas’ podcast and expressing his opinions on social media.

With the former Real World star still heavily involved in the show’s fandom, some might think he’s contemplating a return to the competition.

Wes recently addressed whether he intends to appear on The Challenge or one of its spinoffs, such as the popular All Stars series he’s won.

Wes speaks about a potential return to MTV’s The Challenge or All Stars spinoff

In a recent interview, Wes admitted that he’s been watching Season 40 from afar and might have experienced some “FOMO” over not participating. However, he said fans shouldn’t count him out from future appearances, albeit not ones where he’s a full-time competitor.

“I’m going to be The Challenge’s biggest cheerleader, and there are cameo-esque things in my future for The Challenge,” he told People.

According to Wes, his decision to retire from competing on MTV’s show came when he realized he benefitted more from focusing on his businesses and other opportunities.

“But getting to do different things with very different types of people checks off more of my bucket list than what would’ve amounted to my 22nd or 23rd season. There was starting to be a law of diminishing returns of what I was getting out of The Challenge,” he shared.

Before appearing on The Challenge: USA 2, Wes competed on All Stars 3. He was the men’s winner alongside Jonna Mannion for the women’s competitors. That added another championship to Wes’s resume, which included wins on MTV’s The Duel and Rivals II.

While the All Stars spinoff show offers cast members a shorter filming schedule, Wes indicated that doesn’t make it any easier, suggesting fans shouldn’t expect him to return there.

“Those are just as hard! It’s just on a different channel, also in another country, also with the same people. We’re still hiking mountains and jumping out of helicopters and stuff,” Wes said.

Along with working on his businesses, Wes welcomed a baby daughter earlier this year.

Wes named several castmates for another reality show

Like his friend and castmate Johnny Bananas, Wes is trying his hand at E!’s House of Villains, which features a collection of reality television’s biggest villains. Bananas was a runner-up in the show’s debut season.

Wes is the second person from MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge to participate in E!’s wacky reality TV competition show.

He said several of his former Challenge castmates would also be perfect on the show in future seasons. He named Ashley Mitchell, Devin Walker, and Amanda Garcia as his top picks to appear on the show.

Devin and Amanda were among cast members on Season 40. Like Wes, Ashley was among the show’s significant snubs.

Of the three individuals Wes named, Ashley is the only one who appeared on MTV’s The Real World, while Devin and Amanda appeared on the network’s Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach.

Even if he never competes on The Challenge again, Wes continues to show his support for the show he loves and spread some of the love to his castmates for their future reality TV careers.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.