The Challenge star Tori Deal wows castmates and fans with sizzling swimsuit photo series

Tori Deal during The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge’s Tori Deal is continuing to show followers, fans, and castmates that she’s living her best life, as she recently posed in another jaw-dropping photo series.

This time around, the Spies, Lies & Allies finalist shared how she’s finding peace in her life along with a stunning batch of swimsuit photos to put her physique on display.

It’s her latest in a line of recent provocative photos on social media, joining her skimpy green bikini birthday shot and her reveal of a reunion dress mistake.

Tori Deal shares sensational swimsuit photo series

On Monday, The Challenge star Tori Deal updated her Instagram page with another attention-grabbing photo series. In the latest pictures, she wears a gorgeous leopard print thong swimsuit.

Tori has her back turned to the camera, eyes closed, and head tilted back, with her backside on display in her first image. In the second photo, she reveals the front of the swimsuit and her tanned body, with another head tilted back and eyes shut pose.

The third and final image has Tori in a side shot, with her hair flung back as she shoots a look at the camera.

“Finding peace through the progress,” Tori wrote in her caption, also crediting Miami photographer Alessandra Fiorini for the shoot.

The three-time Challenge finalist continues to put in work at the gym and recently linked up with two-time Challenge winner Rachel Robinson to shoot at least one video for a Challenge-themed workout series.

Other Challenge cast members will appear in the videos with Rachel, including Mark Long, Corey Lay, Nicole Zanatta, and Nelson Thomas.

Castmates and fans react to Tori’s swimsuit photos

Many fans and even several of Tori’s Challenge castmates dropped by her Instagram post to show some love, praise her look, or even slide in some jokes about the photo series.

That included her Spies, Lies & Allies showmance, Emanuel Neagu, who joked that he accidentally printed out the photos and hung them up.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagrram

Total Madness winner Jenny West was wowed by Tori’s look in her photo series, leaving fire emojis with her comment.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagrarm

“This body 😍❤️🔥,” commented Tori’s Season 37 castmate Tracy Candela.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“Slaying in Cheetah print!” a fan commented on Tori’s photos.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“🔥🔥🔥Absolutely Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan told Tori on her post.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Tori will pop up next as part of The Challenge workout series alongside Rachel Robinson, which arrives on YouTube in April.

Beyond that, she’s been co-hosting more of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast episodes with Aneesa Ferreira. The duo’s most recent guests have included All Stars 2’s Ryan Kehoe, Laterrian Wallace, and Rachel Robinson.

In addition to those ventures, the 29-year-old reality TV star continues to enjoy her new life in Miami after moving there months ago. In a post talking about the move, she said she was possibly going to appear in The Challenge Season 38 but was “unsure.”

As of this writing, her involvement is currently unknown as there’s been no confirmed reports or spoilers about who all is in the cast, but Tori appears to be staying in great shape for the potential competition.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.