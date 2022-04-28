The Challenge star Tori Deal shares stunning photoshoot video featuring Natalie Negrotti and Jozea Flores

Tori Deal in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies elimination event. Pic credit: MTV

Three castmates from The Challenge linked up for a photoshoot in Miami, Florida, with Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal sharing a video of the fun they had.

She teamed up with Final Reckoning castmates Jozea Flores and Natalie Negrotti as they took turns sharing the camera and enjoying the spotlight.

The video arrived soon after Tori and Natalie announced their OnlyFans collaboration, which featured the two castmates getting together to promote some new exclusive content on their pages.

Tori, Natalie, and Jozea enjoy a fun-filled photoshoot

In a fun video clip, The Challenge’s Tori Deal, Natalie Negrotti, and Jozea Flores pass an expensive camera around to take pictures of each other.

Tori appears in a revealing black bikini top with black pants, while Natalie is also in a black bikini top with a skirt or wrap. Jozea is wearing only a blue towel and shirtless in the video, showing off his chiseled physique and six-pack abs.

The video is set to the song Dip by Stefflon Don and Ms. Banks. After quick scenes in which each of The Challenge stars takes the camera to get a pic of a posing castmate, the final photo results are shown.

“There’s a lot of things friends pass around, but this friend group passes the camera lol 💓 Who do you think the best photographer was!” Tori asks in her caption.

On Wednesday, Tori and Natalie shared photos on each of their Instagrams featuring the same outfits from the video. They revealed a collaborative effort on their OnlyFans pages, likely to try to generate more subscribers and revenue. Tori shared that they got inspired by the news of Bhad Bhabie making over $50 million from the platform.

Ahead of that announcement, Tori met up with Natalie, Britni Thornton, Melissa Reeves, and a few other friends for an Easter photoshoot featuring the ladies in skimpy swimsuits and lingerie.

Following that, Natalie, Melissa, Jozea, and others headed out on a boat in Miami Beach to celebrate Britni’s birthday and snap more pics and videos.

Fans react to Tori’s photoshoot video

After Tori’s video hit her and Natalie’s Instagram pages, plenty of fans and followers weighed in with their thoughts on the shoot.

One individual said they thought Jozea has a slight resemblance to singer Miguel.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“They all look bomb 💣 but you were the best photographer 🔥,” another fan told Tori.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Another individual said the video clip reminds them of TikTok influencers in the wild based on the vibe.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“You guys are all sexy ass hell!!! Body goals and motivation for sure!!” an individual said in praising the three Challenge stars.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

As far as getting in shape goes, Tori, 29, recently appeared in The Challenge workout series alongside two-time champion Rachel Robinson for a fiery legs workout. It was the second video in the series of workout classes released on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel, with the previous installment featuring Nelson Thomas.

While Tori last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, fans haven’t seen Big Brother stars Natalie and Jozea in a while. Natalie, 32, was last seen during War of the Worlds, while Jozea, 31, appeared in Final Reckoning and the Champs vs. Stars 2 spinoff shows.

He’s since been promoting his OnlyFans page and some music he created. Jozea shared his steamy music video for El Mal featuring Zed Laroi last year on his official YouTube channel.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.