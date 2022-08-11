The Challenge star Tori Deal reveals ‘booty blast’ workout from beach

Tori Deal during a confessional from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

Tori Deal from The Challenge provided fans and workout enthusiasts a routine they can do from the beach to get that booty in shape for the summer season.

The 29-year-old Spies, Lies & Allies finalist donned a black top along with some booty-hugging shorts as she showed off some moves at the beach in her latest Instagram video.

Tori used light ankle weights to give more resistance in her version of the workout but indicated that others could go through the routine with or without them.

She also referred to the workout as low-impact in terms of putting any strain on the knees and said it’s perfect for doing while on vacation.

Set to Drake’s Calling my Name, she shows off exercises including Donkey Kicks, Leg Lifts, Fire Hydrants, and Glute Bridges. Tori performs them all on a beach towel on the sand with some gorgeous scenery behind her.

Each exercise is done for 10 repetitions, with focus on the right and left side, as well as core exercises.

“Remember to drink a lot of water and have fun,” she said in her caption, reminding others performing this workout to stay hydrated.

For her career on The Challenge, Tori’s reached three finals in her six regular seasons on MTV. That included a second-place finish on the recent season of The Challenge, aka Spies, Lies & Allies.

In addition, she’s been part of 19 daily challenge wins and holds a winning elimination record of 4-3 so far during her time on the show.

Challenge stars and fans react to Tori’s workout

With Tori sharing her effective workout from the beach, it brought many different reactions, including individuals praising her fit body and castmates applauding her dedication to staying fit.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“Me tomorrow but… without the ankle weight cuz 😅😅😅😅,” Michele Fitzgerald joked in the comments.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

“Perfect for leg day tomorrow 😍,” a commenter said in reacting to Tori’s workout routine.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

One individual commented on Tori’s IG post, thanking her for not performing the workout wearing a bikini because it’s not necessarily comfortable for everyone.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Tori also featured in The Challenge Workout series

Months ago, Tori was amongst The Challenge stars who showed up in a workout series hosted by former show winner Rachel Robinson. MTV shared a new video each Monday which focused on specific body parts and featured someone from the reality competition series.

For Tori’s workout with Rachel, they focused on legs in a 24-minute video (below), which included the use of dumbbells for the routine. It’s a more challenging workout than what Tori shared from the beach above but suitable for those who aren’t beyond beginner or intermediate stages.

Other cast members to appear in The Challenge Workout series included Mark Long, Nelson Thomas, Nicole Zanatta, Corey Lay, and Devyn Simone. Of the reality TV stars, two-time finalist Devyn participated in Rachel’s workout focused on abs and booty.

Tori has displayed her fitness on The Challenge

Tori’s workouts are certainly motivational for many individuals, as she’s shown her athletic skills on MTV’s The Challenge for multiple seasons. She originally was part of the Are You The One? 4 cast but has since gone on to appear in six seasons of MTV’s competition series.

That included Spies, Lies, & Allies, where she reached the final alongside a strong veteran alliance after she defeated Amanda Garcia in a physical elimination. During that elimination, viewers saw a highlight displaying Tori’s strength when she carried Amanda while transferring a ball to a basket to win the event.

In the final, she teamed up with Kyle Christie after physical tests of endurance and strength. Tori and Kyle nearly won it but lost by mere seconds to competitors CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark.

While Tori’s only reached the finals and has yet to officially win a season on MTV, she seems destined to continue outdoing the competition based on her dedication to staying fit.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV.