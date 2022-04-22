The Challenge star Nany Gonzalez shares stunning red bikini pics from Cozumel trip

Nany Gonzalez shared more bikini pics with her fans and followers from a Cozumel trip she took. Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

Nany Gonzalez from The Challenge continues to live her best life as she spends time with her girlfriend, Kaycee Clark, and takes exciting trips to various spots around the country and outside of it.

In a recent series of images, the Spies, Lies, & Allies finalist showed off her bikini body in the sizzling red bikini that she wore during a boat excursion in Cozumel, Mexico. She seemed to be reminiscing over her previous journey and looking ahead to her next adventure.

With the photo share, Nany received plenty of attention from her girlfriend and fans, who showed their admiration for her look in front of some additional gorgeous scenery.

Nany Gonzalez guides boat in stunning red bikini pics

Earlier this week, Nany Gonzalez shared a set of Instagram photos featuring her steering a boat in the beautiful blue waters of Cozumel, Mexico. In her images, she’s got on a red bikini showing off plenty of skin and revealing that she’s stayed in good shape after The Challenge Season 37.

Beautiful blue skies and water provide a breathtaking backdrop for her images. In her first photo, Nany’s all smiles as she’s wearing stylish shades while sitting behind the wheel of the boat.

A second photo has Nany giving a more serious, contemplative look with a fist under her chin as she steers the boat and admires the view ahead of her.

In her Instagram caption, she mentions that the photos have her thinking about where she’s traveling next.

“I know it’s Easter and all but I’m over here planning my next vaca… 💭,” Nany’s caption says.

It seems likely that Nany’s latest images are photos from a previous trip to Cozumel, Mexico, where she and her girlfriend Kaycee Clark were joined by Challenge castmates Aneesa Ferreira, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, and Fessy Shafaat.

Nany posed in the front of the boat in one of those photos, which she shared this past January. A fourth shot in the series includes her castmates for a group photo.

“Blessings on blessings,” Nany wrote in the photo series caption, likely a nod to her great friends and girlfriend Kaycee being in her life.

Several weeks ago, Nany and Kaycee attended castmate Jenna Compono’s wedding with Zach Nichols. It was the second wedding ceremony for the Challenge castmates, but a bigger celebration than their original mini wedding ceremony so they could have more friends and family around.

The event brought about a viral video as Kaycee knocked Jenna over accidentally after retrieving the bouquet she threw. Everyone appeared to be fine afterward, and it was clear Nany was happy to be reunited with her good friend Jenna for the special occasion.

Fans react to Nany’s latest bikini photo share

As of this report, Nany boasts over 420,000 followers on Instagram. With that dedicated fanbase, she received plenty of comments celebrating her bikini and the fact she’s living her best life.

“Oh okay Ms. Captain,” girlfriend Kaycee Clark wrote, adding a heart face emoji to admire Nany’s bikini pics.

Pic credit: @nanycarmen/Instagram

A fan dubbed Nany as queen of her reality TV shows, The Real World and The Challenge.

Another fan praised Nany for staying in bikini shape and looking so great in her set of photos from Cozumel.

“I need to start working out with you… Lol,” another individual commented, maybe suggesting that Nany could start up a workout program.

While several of Nany’s Challenge former castmates, including Jenny West and Gabby Allen, have fitness programs for fans to sign up for and use, it doesn’t appear Nany has one quite yet.

Nany may have continued to remain in great shape thanks to having her athletic girlfriend Kaycee Clark around to make sure they’re exercising regularly. The couple has been enjoying their time as they live together in California, and they don’t hesitate to enjoy fun-filled adventures to exotic or tropical locations whenever they can.

Kaycee has been officially dating Nany since before Spies, Lies & Allies started airing on MTV last year. Both women reached the season’s final but faced off in an emotional elimination during Day 2 of the event. Kaycee ended up one of the grand prize winners of the season, alongside teammate CT Tamburello.

Nany and Kaycee’s relationship blossomed on the reality TV show and continued afterward, with Nany moving to California to live with Kaycee. Nany’s mentioned pursuing her career as an esthetician in California and also hinted at possibly having a child with Kaycee.

It’s currently unknown whether Nany or Kaycee will return for Season 38 of The Challenge, as cast details have yet to arrive. Whether she returns or not, Nany is enjoying life beyond the MTV show and is ready for that next exciting excursion to create more lasting memories!

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.