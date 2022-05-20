The Challenge star Jenna Compono poses in spandex shorts and sports bra to reveal ‘secret project’

Jenna Compono appears in a confessional for The Challenge: Total Madness. Pic credit: Paramount+

Jenna Compono has done a lot since her last season of MTV’s The Challenge, including having a baby boy, and getting married to castmate Zach Nichols, twice. Now she’s branching out with a new venture, similar to other castmates.

She recently hopped on social media to pose in some flattering workout gear as she revealed to fans, friends, and followers about a “secret project” that’s been in the works for a while now.

That project is no longer under wraps, as Jenna finally shared what she’s got on the way for people, and it’s coming very soon.

Jenna Compono reveals her ‘secret project’ for early June

On Thursday, former Real Worlder and Challenge finalist, Jenna Compono, dropped details about her upcoming sustainable clothing line, which will officially arrive on June 2.

“It’s truly the realization of a lifelong dream. Sustainably made: Each piece will be sewn to order, and every product is made from luxury surplus materials,” she wrote in the caption, encouraging people to save the launch date.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a light green sports bra and spandex shorts, which look comfortable and perfect for getting in those Challenge workouts, jogging outside, or just lounging around the house.

Jenna didn’t reveal a website or name for her upcoming clothing line, so those details will likely arrive in the coming weeks.

On her Instagram Story, Jenna shared another view of herself wearing the items above. This time, she was seated on the floor with her back to the camera, giving an alternate view of the items. She included a product launch countdown on the slide, letting interested friends and fans know that the launch is less than two weeks away.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Jenna is the latest Challenge cast member to reveal a product launch, joining former castmate and All Stars OG Jemmye Carroll, who recently announced her Just Jemm Swim lineup. In addition, former Total Madness castmate Melissa Reeves shared the news that she is launching her own NFTs online.

Other cast members who sell their own gear and merch include seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and War of the Worlds finalist Mattie Breaux.

Castmates and fans react to Jenna’s announcement

With Jenna’s announcement of her upcoming clothing line, several of her Challenge friends and castmates reacted, giving positive encouragement or feedback.

“My girl!!!!! I am so proud of you and I cannot wait to try on everything,” castmate Britni Thornton commented.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Jenna’s husband, Zach, also left a sweet comment, letting her know, “Anthony’s mom is such a MILF.”

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Jenna’s good friend Kailah Casillas gave her approval, leaving fire emojis to show support for her Challenge ally.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Fans also showed support for Jenna’s upcoming sustainable clothing line, with a few indicating they would buy some items once the launch arrived.

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Pic credit: @jennacompono/Instagram

Jenna, a finalist in her first three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, last appeared in Total Madness. While she defeated Tori Deal early in the season in an elimination, Jenna eventually got eliminated by Aneesa Ferreira in Episode 9.

Since then, she’s become engaged and married to Zach Nichols. The couple also welcomed their first child together, baby boy Anthony Joseph Nichols.

Weeks ago, Jenna slipped into a wedding dress for a second time, as she and Challenge castmate Zach Nichols got to tie the knot again. While they’d initially been married at a mini ceremony last year to make things official, they wanted a larger wedding with friends and family once restrictions lifted enough during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their second, larger wedding included castmates in attendance, including Jordan Wiseley, Laurel Stucky, Nany Gonzalez, Derrick Kosinski, and Kaycee Clark.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.