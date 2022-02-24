The Challenge star Gabby Allen poses in black bikini photos from ‘picture perfect’ Hotel Chalet Al Foss visit

Gabby Allen showed off her bikini body in several photos from her birthday trip. Pic credit: @gabbydawnallen/Instagram

The Challenge’s Gabby Allen enjoyed a beautiful birthday getaway to Italy, as she recently showed off her incredible bikini body in a series of images from a gorgeous resort.

Gabby, who appeared in the Double Agents season as a rookie, presented herself posing in a stunning black bikini at Hotel Chalet al Foss.

The former Celebrity Big Brother UK and Ex on the Beach UK star dazzled and amazed fans just as she did several weeks ago with her lingerie photo series on social media.

Gabby Allen shares Hotel Chalet Al Foss bikini photos

In a series of photos geotagged at Hotel Chalet Al Foss in Vermiglia, The Challenge’s Gabby Allen shows off her fit physique in a black thong bikini as she poses standing in a pool of water, presumably after a swim.

Behind her are beautiful mountains surrounded by “eternal glaciers” and the gorgeous clear blue sky from the picturesque location.

In her first photo, the former Double Agents star is standing sideways in a cheeky pose, staring at the camera, a she’s dripping wet and pouring water or another beverage into her glass.

She provides glimpses of herself from other angles, including a front shot, with Gabby giving a mesmerizing gaze while holding the bottle and glass. Floating in the pool is a tray featuring champagne or wine with two glasses.

Each of the photos also captures the beautiful scenery in the background of the Chalet al Foss Alp Resort, including a shot of the sun just between two trees next to those impressive mountains.

“crystal clear 💦💎☀️ This is #nofilter. This place really is picture perfect. 🦋🏔” Gabby wrote in the IG caption.

Gabby wasn’t alone for the vacation, as boyfriend Brandon Myers accompanied her and likely snapped the photos of his girlfriend. Myers also took to his Instagram, sharing a photo series of himself and Gabby dressed for the slopes. Other images included the couple in their swim attire or bathrobes for the spa.

Based on Myers’ IG photo caption, the trip was a birthday present for Gabby, who turned 30 earlier this month.

“A heap load of selfies together because we have no one to take pics of us 🤣 This holiday was a moment for us to relax & unwind as we live a 110mph lifestyle back home. Feeling rejuvenated and had the most amazing time with you,” Myers wrote to his girlfriend in the IG caption.

“Full of smiles and laughter… especially when I face plant the snow but overall, a 10/10 experience with my best mate for life and most amazing girlfriend. Hope you enjoyed this holiday for your birthday! Can’t wait for the rest of the year,” he wrote.

Challenge stars and fans react to Gabby’s bikini photos

Several former Challenge stars showed their admiration for Gabby’s photos of the captivating scene, including the mountains, pool, and her bikini body.

“Just wow,” commented former Challenger Georgia Harrison, who last appeared in the Total Madness season.

Tula “Big ” Fazakerley was one of Gabby’s castmates during the Double Agents season. She showed her admiration with fire emojis for Gabby’s sizzling photos.

Plenty of fans also left fire and heart emojis for Gabby, along with heaping praise on her bikini images, as they admired the scenery.

Another individual called Gabby’s latest vacation pics “absolutely gorgeous.”

Another individual told Gabby she looked “amazing” in the photos capturing her wet bikini look.

There’s no word on if and when Gabby Allen might return to The Challenge. She didn’t appear in Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies.

Since appearing in Season 36 of MTV’s The Challenge, she seems to be enjoying life with her boyfriend and also staying dedicated to her workouts. Gabby currently lists herself as a fitness trainer in her Instagram bio and offers a six-week program online called Shape Up With Gabby.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV with Season 38 TBA. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date is May 11 for Paramount Plus.