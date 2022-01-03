The Challenge star Darrell Taylor arrested, after he was discovered lying out drunk

Darrell Taylor in the spinoff series, The Challenge: All Stars 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

Darrell Taylor of MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars was recently arrested after he was found lying inside an apartment complex drunk.

The arrest happened as someone called the police to inform them of a drunk individual inside the complex, causing a commotion due to their intoxicated state.

Based on reports, Darrell was arrested for public intoxication as police looked to protect the reality television star from further harm.

The Challenge star arrested in Burbank

Darrell, who currently appears in episodes of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 2, was arrested earlier this month in Burbank, based on TMZ’s report.

The reality TV star was reportedly stumbling around inside an apartment unit and ringing doorbells, which prompted someone inside the apartment complex to call the authorities.

Once cops arrived on the scene, they reportedly found Darrell Taylor “flat on the ground in front of one of the units,” and he was in such a drunken state that they arrested him for his protection.

Darrell Taylor from MTV's 'The Challenge' has been arrested for being drunk in public. https://t.co/rAQseOjdpi — TMZ (@TMZ) January 3, 2022

Darrell explains he got lost

Based on the report, Darrell was taken into custody on a charge of public intoxication and later released. TMZ received comments from Darrell about what happened.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The four-time Challenge winner explained that he got lost as he headed back to his hotel and ended up inside the apartment complex.

Based on Darrell’s comments to TMZ, he went down the wrong street looking for the hotel he was staying at, and that’s why he ended up inside the complex.

The Challenge champ has been quiet on social media over the past several days, except for some retweets towards the end of the year. One of those was promoting the latest episode of The Challenge: All Stars 2.

Darrell captured four-straight Challenge championships early in his time on MTV’s show, with The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat.

After being away from the show for over three years, he made a surprise return for MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents and helped provide entertaining commentary during the season. Castmate Cory Wharton eliminated Darrell in Episode 14 of the season.

Following that appearance, he was amongst the cast members appearing on Paramount Plus’ first season of The Challenge: All Stars, a show featuring “OGs” who were longtime stars from MTV’s show. During the spinoff, Darrell reached the final and finished in second place.

Darrell returned for the second season of The Challenge: All Stars, currently airing on the platform.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.