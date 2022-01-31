The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell shares ‘first thot shot’ of new year, reveals OnlyFans page

The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell during an elimination event in Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is ready to take over in the new year, as she’s been moving towards redemption after her season of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

She recently shared a sultry image with her many fans on social media in which she poses in skimpy lingerie, heating up viewers’ screens and drawing comments from admirers, including several Challenge castmates.

In addition to that, Ashley revealed she’s on OnlyFans with a surprising price for anyone who wants to check out more of the two-time champion.

Ashley shares steamy photo with IG followers

Former Real World: X-Plosion star Ashley Mitchell knows how to get her fans’ and castmates’ attention. She’s been called “Meltdown Mitchell” and “Smashley” by castmates due to her antics on The Challenge. Even off the show, she grabs attention with her social media posts.

In a recent Instagram share, Ashley Mitchell stunned fans with a burning hot photo from Arenal Volcano National Park in Costa Rica. The image features The Challenge star wearing what looks to be skimpy black lingerie with bold red lipstick as she stares at the camera.

“Maybe love at first sight isn’t what we think it is. Maybe it’s recognising a soul we loved in a past life and falling in love with them again,” Ashley’s caption said, sharing a quote from Kamand Kojouri.

The two photos Ashley shared racked up over 11,000 Likes and plenty of comments, including several from Challenge castmates.

She also commented to let everyone know this is her “first thot shot of ’22.”

“Go on smash!” commented her War of the Worlds 2 castmate Paulie Calafiore, with Ashley replying to let him know she wanted to “show out.”

Former castmate Emilee Fitzpatrick also showed her admiration and love for her friend from The Challenge.

Also stopping by the comments was her Spies, Lies & Allies teammate for a portion of the season, Hughie Maughan.

Ashley revealed she’s on OnlyFans

On Sunday evening, Ashley took to her official Twitter page to make a big announcement. She’s on the OnlyFans platform, where fans usually subscribe to see exclusive and often explicit content.

“Let’s get this s**t,” she wrote in a simple announcement sharing the link to her OnlyFans page.

Ashley’s “thot shot” from up above is her main photo for the page right now. The subscription fee is a relatively high $40 per month, which may not be too high if you’re a fan of Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell.

However, other Challenge stars have joined over the past year, including Ashley’s good friend Amanda Garcia who also charges $39.99 per month, so Ashley’s subscription rate matches her popular castmate’s pricing.

Viewers last saw Ashley during Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge, but unfortunately, her quest to become a three-time champion ended when she was kicked off the season in Episode 14 due to a violation of the show’s rules.

Fans will be waiting to see if she’s announced amongst the Season 38 cast or will focus on her other ventures, including OnlyFans this year.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022.