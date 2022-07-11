The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell in lime green bikini talks about her ‘imperfections’

Ashley Mitchell displayed her bikini body while talking about how she deals with her “imperfections.” Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell is showing off her stunning bikini body while revealing something that she does to deal with “all her imperfections.”

In a recent video clip, Millionaire Mitchell talked about the special self-tanner she loves to use as it’s difficult for her to get a quality tan, even in her new home country.

The latest video from the two-time Challenge champ brought plenty of fans to react, too, as many people dropped by to show some love in the comments section, even questioning what “imperfections” she has.

Ashley Mitchell flaunts bikini body for self-tanner

Taking to her official Instagram last week, Ashley Mitchell wowed fans as she showed off a self-tanner while wearing a sizzling lime green bikini. Ashley, slender and fit as ever, appeared inside a shower during a video clip she filmed to promote a product to her fans and followers.

In the clip, she mentioned she recently moved to Costa Rica, and the only thing worse than her Spanish accent is her ability to get a tan. That’s where her preferred self-tanner comes in.

Ashley shows off how easy and smooth the tanning mousse goes on her skin in the video, also mentioning it covers up freckles and all of her imperfections. She says the company Get Into the Limelight has helped her “fake it til [she makes] it” with their products.

In her caption, she mentions being “obsessed” with this particular product, the Ultra Dark self-tanning mousse.

“I love how natural and deep the color is! It’s so easy to apply, it’s streak free, it isn’t sticky, and it actually smells good! I use their back applicator to get my back and each application lasts me at least a week,” Ashley claims.

In her video demonstration, she uses special mitts as she rubs the mousse on her arms. Ashley also uses their back applicator and Kabuki Brush for her face, before showing off an “after” shot of how the tan looks, including a twirl to give fans a cheeky rear-view display.

In addition to praising the product, Ashley gives individuals a special code “ASHLEY5” to use if they buy any products from the Get Into The Limelight website. Based on available items at the site, there’s an Ultra Dark Sunless Tanning Mousse for $45 or a starter kit for $52, which includes Luxury Self-Tanning Applicator Mitts to use on the face and body.

Fans react to Ashley’s bikini video

Ashley received plenty of feedback with her latest video as many fans gave their feedback on her look in that lime green bikini. More than a few praised The Challenge star’s beauty, with some questioning what she even meant by “imperfections.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again green bikinis are the best color especially lime green!!! That plus that fresh tan, giiirl u look great 🤩🤩,” a fan commented.

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Another fan remarked that Ashley is” the most gorgeous thing since sliced bread,” adding hashtags including “#hotmama” and “#eyecandy.”

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Yet another fan wondered” what imperfections” she was even talking about covering up in her promotional video clip.

Pic credit: @mtvashleybrooke/Instagram

Ashley Mitchell, 34, originally rose to fame as a cast member on MTV’s Real World Ex-Plosion and then began to appear on the competition series, The Challenge. She won during the Invasion of the Champions season in 2016 and two years later on Final Reckoning.

She won the Final Reckoning final alongside teammate Hunter Barfield and infamously used a twist at the end, keeping all of the million-dollar prize money for herself. That earned her the nickname “Millionaire” Mitchell with fans and a spot amongst the top three all-time Challenge winners on the money leaderboard.

Viewers last saw her appear on Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies, where she reached Episode 14 before getting disqualified due to an unaired incident. Online rumors indicated that it was due to an altercation involving a castmate, something Nelson Thomas spoke about during an Instagram video.

Since then, Ashley’s revealed she left the United States for Costa Rica and also showed that she’s dating someone new, but has yet to disclose anything about the mystery man beyond photos featuring him on her Instagram.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA episodes air Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.