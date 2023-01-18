The Challenge spoilers: Sneak peek reveals intense Ride or Dies Episode 15 elimination

The Challenge host TJ Lavin at The Zone for an elimination event. Pic credit: MTV

The Ride or Dies season of The Challenge has featured many twists and turns, which have put the various teams to the test regarding how well they can survive the game.

The teammates got split apart for several episodes but reunited in Episode 14. Unfortunately, not everyone had their Ride or Dies partner when they did.

Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat thought they were all done for the season until host TJ Lavin brought their previously-eliminated partners back into The Zone.

However, he didn’t allow them to return to join everyone else. Instead, they had to earn their way back into the game, with back-to-back eliminations determining which teams would continue and which was going home.

The start of Episode 15 will bring the second of those eliminations as two teams battle it out to get back into the game.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, including a look at Episode 15’s elimination event.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 15 sneak peek

At the start of Ride or Dies Episode 15, viewers will see an intense elimination matchup involving two teams. Since Fessy and his partner Moriah Jadea won the previous event, they returned to the game and will watch it go down.

Meanwhile, Jordan and Aneesa Ferreira will take on Kaycee with her brother Kenny Clark in the event known as Knot So Fast. Based on the video, it’s another returning elimination game from previous seasons.

This one features the two teams getting 20 minutes to wave, tangle, and tie a large, heavy rope in and around a box structure in The Zone. After that time limit ends, the teams switch places.

The first team to untangle and untie their rope mess will become the winner, officially returning to the game. The losing squad will head home for good.

Based on the sneak peek on social media, Jordan and Aneesa appear to have an advantage with experience. However, Kaycee and Kenny are similar in size and may be able to get themselves in and out of the box easier.

During the preview scene, Tori talks about which team she’s rooting for but mentions that the other team has an advantage in this event.

“As much as I love Aneesa and Jordan, my money is on Kaycee and Kenny because I truly feel like they are going to be able to maneuver their bodies easier and more quickly because they’re similar size,” Tori Deal says in her confessional.

The Challenge elimination appeared in recent shows

Knot So Fast is a familiar event, with variations occurring in several recent seasons, including a few spinoffs of The Challenge.

Viewers saw the elimination in The Challenge: USA’s opening episode as Cely Vazquez and Javonny Vega took on Kyland Young and Azah Awasum, with the latter team winning the event.

It also appeared among the first few eliminations of The Challenge: All Stars’ premiere season. In the second episode of the OG spinoff, Kendal Sheppard defeated Trishelle Cannatella in the event.

Aneesa participated in a similar event in a recent season of The Challenge. During the Total Madness season, she took on Bayleigh Dayton in Knots of War, which involved the competitors doing a similar event using old junkyard cars.

Aneesa lost the event, ending her time for that season, but will bring valuable experience to Ride or Dies as she and Jordan fight to stay in the game.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.