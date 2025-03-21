The Challenge spoilers: Season 41 eliminations include former finalist and rookie star

Eliminations continue to arrive from The Challenge Season 41 filming in Chile, as rookies and veterans battle to remain in the competition.

Previous spoilers revealed which reality TV stars are part of the competition, with many newcomers appearing on The Challenge.

However, it won’t be similar to Season 39, Battle For a New Champion, which only featured individuals who had yet to win The Challenge.

Champions and former finalists represent MTV’s veteran stars in Season 41, and it seems possible that new winners will emerge.

With a title revealed via spoilers for the new season, fans continue to speculate on the format for the next edition of the competition show.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers from the upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge.

Spoilers suggest a former finalist exited Season 41

In Battle of the Eras, viewers saw several first-time finalists for MTV’s version of The Challenge. They included Big Brother star Kyland Young, Survivor’s Michele Fitzgerald, and an MTV original, Derek Chavez.

None of them won the final, but they received much praise from fans and castmates for their seasons. Of those individuals, Derek was the only one to return for Season 41.

However, based on a recent spoiler post online, he was eliminated from the competition. As of this writing, the competitor who took him out is unknown.

Derek, a former Real World: Cancun star, also appeared in The Challenge: All Stars spinoff. In MTV’s Battle of the Eras, viewers saw him win an impressive elimination against former finalist Cory Wharton.

It’s unclear what the format is for the latest edition of The Challenge, but it seems somehow Derek ended up in elimination and lost.

During the new season, he outlasted fellow Season 40 finalist and seven-time champion Johnny Bananas.

Former Big Brother star is also out of The Challenge

With rookie cast members seeming to outnumber the veteran players on MTV’s Season 41, a new individual could leave the show as a winner.

Unfortunately, that won’t be a Big Brother fan favorite. Another spoiler post revealed that America Lopez went home from the competition in Chile.

America appeared as a houseguest in Big Brother 25, was a jury member, and finished sixth overall.

She joins fellow The Challenge 41 rookie Blue Kim as another Big Brother star to exit the show before the final. However, a few Big Brother rookies remain.

Cedric Hodges from Big Brother 26 and Big Brother Australia winner Taylor Wilcoxson are in the cast. As of this writing, both appear to be still competing in Chile.

If either wins Season 41, they will join Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark as Big Brother stars who won The Challenge. Taylor could join Kaycee as a Big Brother and The Challenge winner.

