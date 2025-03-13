The Challenge spoilers reveal Season 41 title, elimination, and cast updates

As The Challenge Season 41 continues filming, the latest spoilers reveal a name for the upcoming MTV season.

Along with that, several updates arrived regarding former winners and finalists participating in the new season.

Many viewers are currently watching episodes of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals on MTV, and there is no indication of when Season 41 will arrive.

It will follow Battle of the Eras, which featured a cast of 40 MTV stars, many of whom were either former finalists or winners of the show.

Before that, MTV unveiled The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, which featured a cast of individuals with some experience on the show who never won. Season 41 will bring a new format.

The Challenge Season 41 title revealed

While Season 39 featured non-winners of The Challenge and Season 40 featured only veteran stars, Season 41 combines those concepts again.

According to @mtvchallengeinsider (GamerVev) on social media and forum spoiler updates, the upcoming season is called The Challenge: New Threats & Vets.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that the Season 41 cast features many rookies from various reality TV shows.

The cast includes people from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Are You the One?, and other shows.

There are also individuals without notable reality TV experience, including a former WWE prospect and a boxing announcer.

In addition to rookies, viewers also get some popular veterans. Among them are show winners Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Cara Maria Sorbello, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Johnny Bananas, and former finalists Leroy Garrett, Olivia Kaiser, Derek Chavez, and Theo Campbell.

The format for the season’s teams is currently unclear. In previous seasons, viewers have seen large teams, pairs, and individuals compete throughout the season.

Season 41 elimination and cast updates for vets

The elimination spoiler updates have shown that several of MTV’s veteran stars are out of the game seemingly early. Previous spoilers suggested that Cara Maria Sorbello left the show early due to a family situation.

In addition, spoilers showed that seven-time winner Johnny Bananas is out earlier than anticipated. A recent update revealed that he lost an elimination against former WWE prospect Gabriel Wai.

The update above also corrects previous spoilers that suggested multi-time finalist Aneesa Ferreira was no longer competing in Chile. As of this writing, she still has a shot to win her first-ever season of The Challenge, but spoilers are arriving quickly.

In addition, the Vevmo forum revealed that two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion is part of the Season 41 cast as a replacement, possibly for Cara Maria. That gives Jonna a chance to win her first MTV season.

The rookies have looked relatively strong, but some of the remaining MTV vets may have formed a strategic alliance to try to get that first win.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.