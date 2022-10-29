TJ Lavin will host The Challenge global tournament on Paramount Plus. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

While MTV’s Ride or Dies season of The Challenge is airing episodes weekly, another spinoff is filming in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Challenge global tournament will feature some of the best champions and finalists to play the game, competing to become first-ever world champions.

Among them will be the winners of CBS’ The Challenge: USA, Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray, as well as other competitors from MTV’s The Challenge, Paramount Plus’ All Stars, and three other Challenge spinoffs.

Those spinoffs are The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: United Kingdom, which feature reality TV stars and celebrities from those countries.

With The Challenge tournament now filming, spoilers are arriving about which competitors are getting eliminated from the show. As of this writing, two more cast members are out of the tournament.

This report contains spoilers from The Challenge global tournament, expected to arrive on Paramount Plus in 2023.

Former Challenge finalist out of global tournament

As filming takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, for Paramount Plus’ Challenge tournament, online spoilers come in after eliminations or disqualifications happen.

As of Friday, October 28, two more potential eliminations or DQs were revealed via a Vevmo forum thread. Each group of eliminations features a man and a woman, so the show’s theme likely has competitors in pairs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the latest competitors ousted from the tournament is Troy Cullen, who previously appeared in three seasons of Australian Ninja Warrior. Troy was a Grand Finalist in Seasons 4 and 5 of the show and was among competitors for The Challenge: Australia spinoff.

The other competitor ousted from the global tournament was MTV’s Real World: Portland and The Challenge star Nia Moore. She recently returned to The Challenge for Season 3 of All Stars on Paramount Plus, where she reached the final and finished third amongst the women competing for the show’s prize money.

Nia famously appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II but was disqualified from the show just ahead of the final due to groping her former Real World castmate Jordan Wiseley. The two have since moved past their issues and appeared together amicably on All Stars 3.

Nia was a rumored cast member for The Challenge: Ride or Dies on MTV and was initially supposed to be teammates with Jordan. However, Nia became sick before filming and couldn’t participate, leading to Jordan becoming Aneesa Ferreira’s teammate.

Who else got eliminated from The Challenge tournament?

Earlier this week, Monsters and Critics reported spoilers for the first two rumored eliminations from the global tournament. One of those eliminations was Nelson Thomas, a finalist in two seasons of MTV’s show, including the Spies, Lies & Allies season. Nelson currently appears in The Challenge Season 38, Ride or Dies.

The woman rumored to have been eliminated with Nelson was Claudia Albertario, an actress who appeared in The Challenge: Argentina spinoff show. It’s unknown how Claudia fared in that competition show, but she may have been a finalist due to her participation in the global tournament.

The field of competitors for the tournament is impressive, with seven-time champ Johnny Bananas, four-time champ Darrell Taylor, three-time champ Jordan Wiseley, and two-time champ Wes Bergmann among the men competing. In addition, there’s Challenge: USA winner Danny and All Stars 1 winner Yes Duffy.

For the women, competitors include two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion, Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra, and Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark. Challenge: USA winner Sarah is also part of the tournament, and Total Madness winner Jennifer West, among others.

A look at the complete cast of competitors in The Challenge global tournament is available via the Vevmo forum thread.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge global tournament is TBA for Paramount Plus.