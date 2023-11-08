The Challenge spoilers: Big T Fazakerley ‘officially coming out’ in Battle For a New Champion

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion features plenty of drama, showmances, and big stories for cast members.

As recently revealed in a sneak peek clip, one of the upcoming episodes features two Season 39 stars in a heated altercation.

However, plenty of love is going around, too, and another cast member will celebrate a significant reveal with her castmates.

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley’s big news was revealed ahead of the airing of back-to-back episodes on MTV via a sneak preview.

Based on preview footage, the four-time Challenge competitor is “officially coming out” during the episode.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Castmates will celebrate Big T’s coming out with a special “Happy being yourself party” as they put aside their drama for fun.

Big T shares ‘scariest’ part of her ‘coming out’

“I’m so excited because I am officially coming out. Pride means recognizing who you are and how you want to be treated. And also, pride for me just means love, love, love,” Big T shared in a preview clip.

Castmate Michele Fitzgerald also mentioned in a confessional that they could “put the game aside for a minute to have a little bit of fun” in celebration of Big T.

Big T will get a special toast from her best friend, Melissa Reeves, who says, “We all know how brave she’s being. I’m proud of you, I love you, and cheers to Big T!”

Viewers will see some of the antics of the Season 39 cast during their celebration, including Asaf Goren and Emanuel Neagu in drag.

Big T has appeared in four seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, with crushes on some castmates, a showmance with Logan Sampredo, and teases of some flirtations with others.

A kiss was shared with castmate Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, but Challenge footage hasn’t indicated if Big T was interested in specific women who were her castmates.

Big T said in an exclusive ahead of the new episode she was in a relationship with a special lady “until recently.”

“We broke up just because we were two different people. I think I was surprised how in love I fell with this lady because I’ve never felt like that,” Big T shared, per a People exclusive.

“Growing up, I was raised to be one way, and I wasn’t allowed to be anything other than what my parents expected of me. So you know the scariest part of coming out is not knowing how my family will react,” she said.

However, Big T also shared that being on reality TV with her castmates from The Challenge gives her the perfect place to feel comfortable with her announcement.

“To now be in an environment where I can express myself, all of myself, be vulnerable and be accepted, gives me motivation to win this game!” she said.

Back-to-back episodes to air on MTV

MTV’s Battle For a New Champion will give viewers a double dose of The Challenge on Wednesday, November 8. Two episodes will air back-to-back, beginning at 8/7c.

The runtime for the two episodes is shown as two and a half hours, but it’s unknown how long each episode will be.

Based on TV listings, the first episode is It’s A Matter Of Semantics, and the second is called I’m Coming Out.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about Berna Cambeldek’s confrontation with Melissa, in which she accuses her castmate of “bullying.” Based on sneak peek footage, it could also happen during the cast’s party for Big T.

Through the first two installments of The Challenge Season 39, viewers have seen the UK’s Jessica Brody and USA’s Chauncey Palmer eliminated from the competition.

It’s believed that two more competitors will get sent home in episodes set to air on November 8.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.