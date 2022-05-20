The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Esther Agunbiade slays in pink swimsuit pool photos

Esther Agunbiade during a promo video for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Esther Agunbiade turned the heat up for her social media fans as she posed in a series of stunning swimsuit photos poolside in Niamey, Niger, just in time for the summer season.

The former Challenge rookie shared a bit of a funny story along with her photos, prompting fans, followers, and even some of her castmates to react to her sizzling look.

Months off her first season of MTV’s reality competition series, the former Big Brother Nigeria star may be hungry for more success on the show, prompting some fans to wonder if she might return to the competition.

The Challenge’s Esther shares pink swimsuit photo series

In an Instagram post she shared on Thursday, The Challenge Season 37 rookie Esther Agunbiade showed off her look for the summer season, wearing a bright pink swimsuit, dark shades, and silver sandals. While her swimsuit isn’t a bikini, the front features crisscrossing pink straps with small bits of black material, showing off plenty of skin.

The first photo features Esther posing poolside near the lounge chairs and other seats, with her knee slightly raised in the air as she shoots a look towards the camera.

“Felt cute. Swipe for a short story in slides,” she started her caption with, before giving fans a description of each photo or video clip.

In various photos, the reality TV star is “feeling fly” and enjoying some wine before a video shows her getting some swimming in.

“After realizing my frontal was about to disgrace me,” she wrote about slide seven, referring to her messed-up hairpiece as she’s climbing out of the pool.

The photo series arrived from Niamey, which is the capital of Niger and is right on the Niger River. The 25-year-old hails from Lagos, which is about 285 miles away.

In the final photo of her Instagram post, Esther is staying cool and relaxing as she lays in the pool with a green bucket hat on to shade herself.

“I’m a model, forget,” she said in closing her caption.

Challenge castmates and fans react to Esther’s photo series

With one million followers on the Gram, Esther had one of the largest followings of the entire Spies, Lies & Allies cast. Her Big Brother Nigeria 4 castmate Tacha Akide was one of the few people with more followers, boasting 3.3 million.

However, both women are social media savvy, and Esther’s latest post had racked up nearly 10,000 Likes as of this writing. She also received plenty of comments showing some love for her photo series.

That included Challenge castmate Tori Deal stopping by to drop some heart-face emojis in support of Esther’s sizzling swimsuit.

Pic credit: @esther_biade/Instagram

Throughout her time on Spies, Lies & Allies, Esther’s teammate was Fessy Shafaat, and the duo performed well as a team. Fessy also dropped by her comments section, indicating photo seven was his favorite.

Pic credit: @esther_biade/Instagram

Fans were also admirers of Esther’s photo series, leaving comments to support the reality TV star’s sizzling swimsuit pictures.

“The body, the skin, the swim wear, the hair (before the pool saga😂)!!! Everything is giving!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one of Esther’s fans said.

Pic credit: @esther_biade/Instagram

Another fan indicated that they loved all of the slides in Esther’s Instagram photos as they showed “all shades of beauty.”

Pic credit: @esther_biade/Instagram

Esther originally appeared as one of the cast members on the reality TV program Big Brother Nigeria 4 before debuting on MTV’s The Challenge Season 37 as one of the show’s 19 rookies.

She had the advantage of teaming up with another Big Brother star, Fessy, from the United States, and the duo won two of the first four episode’s daily challenges, giving them power as The Agency.

That resulted in them seriously shaking things up with a bold move when they opted to send Double Agents champ Amber Borzotra into elimination. She won alongside rookie Hughie Maughan, and the elimination aftermath eventually led to a blowup inside The Challenge house.

During the altercation, Esther got involved, throwing a drink in Amber’s face as she was arguing with Fessy. While Esther and Amber cooled down, Fessy and his friend Josh Martinez continued the altercation, and their argument became physical, with security stepping in between them.

A day later, Fessy got kicked off the season due to shoving Josh’s face away with his hand since putting hands on castmates isn’t tolerated by production. Without Fessy around to protect her, Esther got sent into elimination in Episode 7, where fellow rookie Emy Alupei eliminated her.

Fans will now wait to see if she returns for Season 38. As of this report, she’s part of a Vevmo forum thread’s lengthy list of prospective cast members that are up in the air as appearing on the new season.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.