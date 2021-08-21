The Challenge Season 37 rookie fires back at castmate Ashley Mitchell: ‘Nobody needs your dirty press’

Ashley Mitchell during a confessional interview in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

In the second episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers saw Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell become officially known as Ashley “Meltdown” Mitchell, in the words of her castmate Devin Walker.

She earned that new nickname following her blowup at Nelson Thomas and his other romantic interest on Season 37, rookie Berna Canbeldek.

Ashley had been catching feelings for her veteran castmate, but it seemed Nelson was exploring more than one potential showmance.

All of that led to Ashley telling off Nelson and barking at his other “girlfriend,” whom she kept calling “Bertha,” to leave the scene. It has now led to more reactions from Ashley and Berna, which have spilled onto social media.

Ashley admitted she had feelings for Nelson in Episode 2

In The Challenge Season 37 premiere episode, viewers saw several potential showmances blossoming, including Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat, and Nelson and Ashley.

All three of these situations popped up again in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 2, but the Ashley and Nelson situation was under the spotlight. There was a scene involving Nelson hanging out with Berna after the cast’s party, and then another showing him sneaking back to Ashley’s bed.

Later in the episode, Nelson was getting flirty with his rookie castmate at the club, soon after Ashley had admitted to catching feelings.

Ashley then witnessed Nelson and Berna chatting it up. After having a few drinks, she became belligerent towards Nelson outside, also telling “Bertha” to leave the area.

Nelson tried to talk Ashley down but also became frustrated in dealing with her outburst and walked away. Meanwhile, Ashley continued to rant to other castmates, including Amber Borzotra and Hughie Maughan.

That rant from Ashley eventually died down, and Berna managed to escape being sent into elimination despite Ashley’s rage. However, there were no apologies involving Ashley and Berna or Nelson and Ashley in the episode.

Feud continues on Twitter after The Challenge episode

The Ashley vs. Berna feud doesn’t appear to have ended after the show finished filming. Both cast members are among those actively tweeting their thoughts and reactions as episodes air on MTV.

Both of The Challenge cast members took to Twitter to give their thoughts about the situation.

Berna tweeted on Thursday, indicating she watched the first part of Episode 2 again, calling it “mess behavior” that had her “sick.” She also said, “I’m not talking about A. You can breathe,” which may refer to Ashley.

A Twitter member, who seems to be a fan of Ashley Mitchell, shared a screenshot of Berna’s tweet alongside one of Ashley’s Challenge pics.

“Ashley got her traumatised…she gotta say ‘A’ cause she scared to say Ashley,” the person tweeted.

After seeing the fan’s tweet on Thursday evening, Ashley replied to it, quoting lyrics from Nicki Minaj’s song Fractions.

“I put these b*****s on ‘screen’ , they should be kissin’ my feet, I tried to give ’em some press, they tried to say it was beef,” Ashley tweeted, seemingly referring to her castmate Berna.

That caught Berna’s attention, as she directly replied to Ashley on Twitter to let her know she doesn’t need any help with publicity.

“Nobody needs your dirty press. Just as you, people work hard for their goals. Gosh, you really are this person,” Berna tweeted with the hashtag “#meltdownforwhat.”

Ashley and her friend Amanda clearly aren’t fans of rookie castmate Berna, as they mentioned other reasons they didn’t like her, including a quarantine issue she was involved in ahead of filming.

However, the rookie has been holding her own and isn’t backing down, which may already be winning her a supportive fanbase. There are also plenty more episodes on the way to show what else may take place in this beef involving the two Lavender Ladies and Berna.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.