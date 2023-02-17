Former Big Brother star Analyse Talavera is fresh off her rookie season on MTV’s The Challenge and recently shared some jaw-dropping visuals to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Analyse, who appeared in the Ride or Dies season with her friend Tommy Bracco, uploaded a video to send temperatures soaring, in which she wore lingerie.

In a short clip set to original music by Alisha Williams, Analyse looks stunning as she strikes different poses and slowly walks around in her lacy red bra and matching panties.

Her straight, dark hair is seen flowing past her shoulders and chest, and to match her gorgeous locks, she’s wearing bold eyeliner and dark lashes. Her makeup is completed with pink lips.

Analyse is tanned and toned as she walks into a fancy room, passing by a majestic bed with a chandelier hanging overhead.

Additional scenes have her leaning over a gorgeous white antique dresser and talking on a golden rotary phone harkening back to many years ago.

At one point, Analyse sits in a chair with her legs across the chair’s arm and playfully holds up a pink “Be Mine” heart pillow for the camera.

“POV: it’s Valentine’s Day and I’m your valentine 💝 🌹,” Analyse says in her caption.

Analyse Talavera promotes Lounge Underwear lingerie

A few weeks before unveiling the Valentine’s Day video, Analyse uploaded photos of herself in the same lingerie set.

Much like the video above, she’s in what might be an upscale vintage hotel room or parts of a mansion for a shoot.

In all three images, the dark-haired beauty is seated on a marble or granite table in the middle of a fancy room, complete with an ornate white fireplace and mantel, a mirror with gold trim decoration, and a long white couch.

She’s gazing intently toward the camera in one shot and averting her gaze to the sides in the other two images.

Analyse made sure to shout out the lingerie maker, Lounge Underwear, in the promotional Instagram post.

“Valentines Day sucks… but I don’t 💋and either does this new @loungeunderwear set from their Valentines Day collection❤️‍🔥,” she wrote.

Analyse appears to be wearing the Love Heart Mesh Triangle Bra & Thong/Briefs Set from Lounge Underwear. The set is available in sizes XS through XXL for $40, with the option to choose different styles for the underwear.

The Challenge and Big Brother star didn’t mention her connection to Lounge Underwear, but with over 100,000 followers on Instagram, she may be referencing the brand as part of a paid promotion.

The athletic reality TV star has previously shared posts promoting Muscletech, indicating she has a partnership with the brand. She may have added additional brands to her catalog, including Lounge Underwear.

The Challenge castmates react to Analyse’s sizzling video

Not only did many of Analyse’s fans on the Gram notice her red lingerie video, but so did several of her Ride or Dies castmates, including teammate Tommy, Michele Fitzgerald, and one of the show’s winners, Tori Deal.

“Wait…. Whaaaaaaaatttt?? 😍 perfection 🤤,” wrote Michele, who previously appeared in CBS’ Survivor and The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Tori added several heart-eyed emojis, indicating she was in love with Analyse’s look.

“Maybe I didn’t win the challenge but definitely won the award for hottest ride or die,” Tommy said, adding heart and flame emojis.

Analyse and Tommy made waves during their debut on Ride or Dies, orchestrating some sneaky moves with castmates ahead of The Draw for elimination. They were ultimately sent home by fellow rookies Colleen Schneider and Kim Tranka in Episode 4.

Additionally, Analyse was mentioned amongst multiple castmates that Fessy might have been cozying up with during the filming.

It won’t be surprising to see Analyse and Tommy return to MTV’s show, as they seem capable of competing and could offer potential entertainment value in future seasons of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies reunion airs Wednesday, February 22, at 8/7c on MTV.