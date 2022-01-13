The Challenge finalist Mattie Lynn Breaux is ‘Up to Snow good’ in sizzling purple bikini photo, fans react

Party Down South and The Challenge star Mattie Lynn Breaux wows fans with her latest post. Pic credit: @mattielynnbreaux/Instagram

Former The Challenge finalist Mattie Lynn Breaux continues to wow her fans as she shows off various images on her social media platforms.

As the winter season is now underway, Mattie showed off that she’s “Up to Snow good” wearing a purple bikini in a ski-themed snow scene.

That prompted many of her followers and fans to react to the latest photo, praising the former finalist from MTV’s reality competition series.

Mattie Lynn Breaux shares ski-themed bikini shot

On Wednesday, former Party Down South star Mattie Lynn Breaux shared an image on her official Instagram that certainly grabbed many of her adoring fans’ attention.

“Up to SNOW good,” her caption reads, with Mattie posing in a purple bikini as she’s crouching down on some snowy slopes.

She’s got a stylish snowboard with her and goggles to shield her eyes from the snow and sun. Mattie’s also got the necessary helmet resting on one leg and is wearing proper boots to fully enjoy some fun in the snow.

As of this report, the Instagram post has received over 5,000 Likes for the former War of the Worlds finalist, and many fans shared their thoughts on Mattie’s latest look.

Fans react to Mattie Lynn Breaux bikini post

As one might expect with her photo, many fans rushed to Mattie’s latest Instagram post to shower the former reality TV star with compliments and praise.

“Fantastic!!! Stay warm love the look❤️,” one fan commented, cautioning Mattie to be careful in the cold.

“Gorgeous snow bunny 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another fan commented in admiration of the photo.

Another commenter referred to Mattie Lynn as “an angel with wings” based on her latest image shared.

“Scorching even in the snow 🤤🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍❤️❤️❤️🏂🙌🏼,” said another fan complimenting the former reality TV star.

After reaching the final of War of the Worlds, fans of MTV’s The Challenge saw Mattie Lynn appear in the Total Madness season. She survived until Episode 11, where Dee Nguyen defeated her in the Tunnel Vision event.

After that, Mattie revealed she’d been fired from MTV due to “unfortunate circumstances” and wouldn’t be back for The Challenge. Two years ahead of her Party Down South debut, she was arrested in a drunk driving incident. She received jail time in November 2020 for a third DUI charge, which may have led to MTV cutting ties with her as a potential cast member.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus from MTV and is expected to return in 2022.