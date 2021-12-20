The Challenge: Fessy Shafaat replies to fans about Kaycee Clark’s win, CT Tamburello boxing match

Fessy Shafaat during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies nominations meeting. Pic credit: MTV

Former Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat had an earlier exit than expected in his third season of The Challenge. That infamous in-house blowup involving his friend and castmate Josh Martinez resulted in Fessy getting kicked off the show.

However, he remained in the headlines due to his dating life, including the off-and-on situation with castmate Amanda Garcia which evolved after filming.

While it’s unknown whether he’ll appear on The Challenge Season 38, Fessy recently answered fans asking him about the Spies, Lies & Allies winners.

Fessy asked about Kaycee’s Challenge win

In his first two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, Fessy reached the final but unfortunately ran into some tough competition in the form of Johnny Bananas and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

His second season, Double Agents, featured Fessy teamed up in the final with his Big Brother ally, Kaycee Clark. Still, as viewers saw, Kaycee’s unfortunate leg injury resulted in them being eliminated and finishing in fourth place.

Even with that, Fessy wasn’t much help to Kaycee at an eating checkpoint, where TJ Lavin chastised him for refusing to try while Kaycee did, despite her injury.

Fast forward to Season 37, and Fessy seemed to be riding high for Spies, Lies & Allies- until Episode 7. That was when Fessy learned he was kicked off the season due to making physical contact with Josh Martinez’s face during their heated altercation in Episode 6.

With Fessy off the show, it opened the door for others to win the season, and once again, it was CT doing so with a Big Brother star as his partner. This time, it was Kaycee, making her the second BB star to win, following in Amber Borzotra’s footsteps.

A fan asked Fessy on his Instagram Story if he was happy that Kaycee won, and Fessy posted “Facts” as his reply with a picture of them as partners during the Double Agents final.

Fessy responds about potential boxing match with CT

While away from The Challenge, Fessy enjoys other competitions, including boxing. He was victorious at a Celebrity Big Brother Boxing event this past summer, featuring Kaycee, Josh, and Jozea Flores, among others.

Fessy called out Chris “CT” Tamburello for a boxing match earlier this year, but according to Fessy, CT isn’t interested in that.

“I already reached out to him and he ain’t bout it but I will take @themarklong or @t_raines as a back up,” Fessy replied to a fan on his IG Story.

Fessy previously fought against Jon “The Fessy Hunter” Pardy and won by first-round TKO in their bout. While he’s called out The Challenge OGs Mark Long and Tony Raines as his next opponent, he may want to wait for another event.

His Spies, Lies & Allies castmate, rookie Ed Eason, will take on two-time Challenge finalist and former Big Brother star Paulie Calafiore.

The two will battle it out in the squared circle on January 22, 2022, with more details available at Celebrity Net Fights.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.