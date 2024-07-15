The Challenge: Derek Chavez gets apology after claiming OG ‘wasn’t nice at all’ to him

Derek Chavez called out an MTV OG for a previous interaction, suggesting they left a bad impression on him.

Derek, formerly of The Real World: Cancun, returned as an OG on All Stars 4, a spinoff of MTV’s competition series.

His castmates included close friend Ryan Kehoe and former show winners Laurel Stucky and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Derek reached the final with Cara and Laurel, with the latter winning the event for her second championship during a version of The Challenge.

During and after the All Stars 4 episodes aired, fans saw Laurel and Cara get blasted in remarks from some of their castmates.

However, Derek’s recent remarks didn’t mention anyone from his recent season; instead, he commented about a former show winner with whom he had never done The Challenge.

Derek says an MTV OG ‘wasn’t nice’ when they met

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Derek mentioned a previous meeting with former Road Rules and The Challenge star Susie Meister. He said he wasn’t fond of her after they met because of how she acted.

“Susie sucks. She wasn’t nice at all when I met her. She acted the same way she’s acting now. I f*** with Sarah [Rice] but…,” Derek tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Derek replied to the fans who may have mentioned Susie’s achievements while appearing on MTV’s The Challenge. That includes her undefeated record in eliminations, four finals in four seasons, and two wins.

“No one’s coming for Susie’s stats. She’s an OG and champ and undefeated. I get it,” he tweeted, adding, “She was a d*** when I met her. That’s it. Why are yall pressed?”

He mentioned that their interaction occurred “at a hotel during one of the reunions,” and Susie “wasn’t friendly.”

As mentioned, the two MTV stars never appeared as castmates in a season of The Challenge. Susie last appeared in The Ruins in 2009. Derek debuted in MTV’s The Real World that same year and competed in The Challenge for several seasons afterward.

Derek says ‘people change’ after receiving an apology from The Challenge OG

After Derek’s remarks about Susie circulated online, she replied. Susie said she hadn’t “been anywhere near a reunion since 2009.”

“but if I met you and wasn’t friendly I’m so sorry. I’ve enjoyed watching you on the show!” Susie said in her tweet.

In his reply, Derek clarified that he was at the reunion “around 09” and met her at a hotel.

“You weren’t the nicest but people change. I gave my opinion on our first meeting. Haven’t seen you since. People need to realize we can have initial opinions of each other,” he said.

It’s unclear if Derek is referring to a reunion for The Real World: Cancun, which aired in 2009, or The Challenge: Cutthroat, which aired in 2010. Cutthroat was Derek’s first season of MTV’s competition series.

The recent exchange comes soon after Susie appeared on the Zach Nichols Podcast with her friend and former Challenge castmate, Sarah Rice.

Susie’s comments on the podcast included her revealing she had an interest in appearing on Season 40 and blasting the “bozo” who contacted her for the cast that didn’t know her accomplishments on The Challenge.

Sarah, a former star from The Real World: Brooklyn, appeared in each of Derek’s first three seasons of The Challenge.

In August, he’ll return as one of the 40 stars in a jampacked cast for Battle of the Eras, and it sounds like Susie is a fan of watching him on the show.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres on MTV on Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c.