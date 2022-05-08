The Challenge CBS spoilers: Three elimination matchups and winners revealed for spinoff

More spoilers have arrived for The Challenge CBS spinoff, including some of the elimination matchups. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge CBS spinoff concluded filming several weeks ago and crowned winners who will head to the bigger global tournament, War of the Worlds.

However, more spoilers are arriving about the spinoff season, which will feature reality TV stars from CBS shows Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Love Island.

The first spoilers for several elimination matchups and the winning teams from those events have hit the internet, showing some interesting elimination results.

Challenge insider reveals three spinoff elimination matchups, winners

Over the past few months, online Challenge insider @GamerVev has been sharing spoilers for the upcoming CBS spinoff series. It will have a similar style to the MTV competition series, except it features only reality stars from CBS shows competing.

The cast members compete in daily challenges and have men’s and women’s elimination events. On Saturday, GamerVev showed off three of the elimination matchups during the season.

In one of the surprising matchups, a team of Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather and Survivor’s Shantel Smith got eliminated by Big Brother’s David Alexander and Love Island 2’s Justine Ndiba.

Another matchup had Love Island’s Cinco Holland teaming up with Big Brother 23’s Azah Awasum. They were defeated by Amazing Race star Leo Temory and his partner, Sarah Lacina.

Lastly, Leo also teamed up with Big Brother’s Alyssa Lopez to eliminate the team of Love Island’s Kyra Green and Big Brother 23’s Kyland Young.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Who won The Challenge CBS spinoff?

In a previous report, Monsters & Critics shared that Survivor stars Sarah Lacina (Survivor 28) and Danny McCray (Survivor 41) became The Challenge CBS champions after winning the final.

They competed against other finalists, including Desi Williams, Cayla Lee, Justine Ndiba, Angela Rummans, Tyson Apostol, Domenick Abbate, Enzo Palumbo, and Ben Driebergen.

Based on other spoilers that hit the internet, Ben was medically disqualified due to an injury he suffered just ahead of the final. It left his teammate, Angela Rummans, without a partner, which ultimately led to her quitting, as she was unable to compete on the second day of the final.

Additionally, the team of Enzo and Desi either got purged or quit during the final. So that really narrowed down the finalists.

Now that they’ve won The Challenge CBS spinoff, Sarah and Danny will head off to the two-part global tournament, The Challenge: War of the Worlds. They’ll compete against other finalists from Challenge shows based on reality TV stars from the United Kingdom, Argentina, and Australia.

The War of the Worlds tournament winners will be named the first-ever Challenge World Champions. As of this report, it’s unknown when the tournament will begin filming. However, with online spoilers, eager fans should eventually learn if the Americans claim the victory or if another country comes out on top.

The Challenge CBS is TBA on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.