The Challenge and Big Brother alum Angela Rummans stuns in bathroom bikini in Bali

Angela Rummans revealed a stunning set of selfies as she struck a pose in a gorgeous bikini from Bali.

The former Big Brother houseguest and The Challenge: USA competitor donned a brown two-piece string bikini for the bathroom shots as she stood behind a counter with makeup, soaps, and other hotel items on it.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur accessorized with a thin necklace and a few bracelets, which may have come from her brand, Naut & Chain.

She kept her hair back in a ponytail and shared three shots of herself in the swimwear, which complemented her tanned and toned look.

Based on the caption, Angela returned from her latest excursion, admitting she took a break from online life to enjoy time away in another location.

In her first image, Angela looks at her smartphone and gives a kiss face for the shot, highlighting her incredible abdominal muscles.

A second photo has Angela showing off her silly side as she’s gone cross-eyed with a fish lips look in the bathroom mirror. She returned to a serious look for the final image, revealing how she’s kept her midsection toned.

“Took a bit of a social media break lately. But I’m back to it today, and reenergized … Bali Villa Tour coming soon! 📹” Angela captioned her post.

Angela showed a day in the life of her ‘living in Bali’

Along with the gorgeous bikini shots, Angela also uploaded a video of her revealing what she called “a day in my life living in Bali.” It includes waking up to put on a bathing suit and overalls, admiring the beautiful view, performing a morning meditation, having breakfast, and then heading off in a buggy to check out some land.

Based on her video, she purchased a bit of land there for a “project” she will work on, which she revealed in another IG post reply involves building “villas” there.

Following that business transaction, she spent some time in the gym and headed to the market for fresh fruit, showing how she achieved and kept her toned physique.

She mentioned finding out her internet wasn’t working at the hotel, so she went on a dinner date by herself at a “local warung” before heading to bed for the evening.

It’s unclear if Angela has permanently moved to Bali or is there temporarily for the building project she’s working on. However, she’s definitely living the life based on her video!

Angela’s The Challenge: USA castmates react to her Bali bikini visuals

Angela’s bathroom selfies achieved plenty of comments from friends and fans admiring her look and envying her trip to Indonesia. Several comments arrived from other women on The Challenge: USA with Angela, including fellow finalist Justine Ndiba.

“Not sure why I had to log on and be screamed at by your abdominals but like I guess I’ll allow it,” Justine joked with her friend.

Fellow Big Brother and Challenge: USA star Alyssa Lopez left a series of fire emojis, while Cashay Proudfoot referred to Angela as “QUEEN.”

Viewers saw Angela reach the final of The Challenge: USA after a relatively dominant season. She and Survivor star Sarah Lacina became favorites among the women to win the final. However, after a misstep during a task in the final, Angela got disqualified due to her not performing the task as required.

She’s since commented about not returning to The Challenge. Viewers didn’t see Angela on MTV’s Ride or Dies season or The Challenge: World Championship spinoff.

However, The Challenge: USA 2 has yet to officially announce its cast, with fans hoping to see some familiar faces back from Season 1.

Naut & Chain brand is among Angela’s projects and ventures

Angela is making moves away from reality TV! In addition to her project in Bali, she’s also published several Vegan cookbooks and has her Naut & Chain brand, which she co-founded with ex-boyfriend Tyler Crispen.

The brand was launched in 2019 by Angela and Tyler, whose website states “met and fell in love in 2018.” As of this writing, they’re no longer together.

Naut & Chain creates and sells women’s and men’s jewelry with a commitment to protecting Mother Earth by “using mindfully-sourced materials.”

“An oceanic-inspired brand of fine jewelry, Naut & Chain is the perfect blend of modern meets rustic – handcrafting recycled sterling silver & gold pieces of elegance & simplicity,” a description says on the brand’s website.

Angela often promotes the brand’s various jewelry via social media posts and references the items in her captions. She also appears in posts on the brand’s Instagram, as does Tyler. Earlier this year, she shared a video as she rocked another of her stunning bathing suits on the beach and showed a necklace and several bracelets from the brand.

“You can always find me by the water, chasing my rays in my Naut & Chain,” the former Big Brother star wrote in the caption.

As of this writing, women’s bestsellers from the brand include the Naut Cuff Bangle for $30, Gold Wave Ring for $19, a sold-out Minimalist Stackable Ring for $19, and the Gold Admiralty Anchor Necklace for $43.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV.